Kailash Kher: Our vaccine anthem is for entire mankind!

Singer-composer Kailash Kher recently lent his magical voice to anthem ‘Jeet Ki Tayyari’ that has been released in wake of nation-wide Covid-19 vaccination drive that kick-started on Saturday. An initiative by Unicef India, the anthem is getting wide appreciation on social media.

“Uttar Pradesh has taken a lead but this vaccination anthem is made for the entire mankind! It was initiated by the Unicef office in Lucknow and we were working on this for almost a month now to celebrate this moment. Entire country was waiting for this day which marks a new beginning in the pandemic phase,” says the ‘Teri Deewani…’ singer.

The lyric has been penned by Shruti Bhatt and Bhai Shelly while the music composition is by Amit Vishnoi and Sachin Thapa.

“Most of my songs are usually composed by my team while I write the lyrics. Here, I have creatively collaborated with other writers and composers. More than using the words like vaccine or virus in the lyrics, we tried to infuse positivity in the anthem — ‘Rahe kitni bhi mushkil, raat ki kali syahi hai, Suraj ban kar niklengey, Jeet ki ab taiyaari hai,’ this was written to motivate our frontline warriors,” he said.

Starting from lockdown phas he has come up with many motivational songs — ‘Main hi mera rakshak hoon’, ‘Ek jyot hai jagi’ and ‘Atmanirbhar hum, bolo Vande Matram’.

On January 15, Indian Army Day, his song ‘Hum Sher tere galwan ke’ was released. “The song was launched at all the army bases on the special day. It was a very proud moment for me. I have been singing for over a decade, so now my inclination towards patriotic and motivational songs has increased twofold. It surely provides less money but it makes me contended and in future too I want to do more these.”

