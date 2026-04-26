Kailash Kher refuses to sing on demand at award show, schools host: ‘Sachin ko bologe ek chakka laga ke dikha?'

It’s a common sight at public events, hosts casually asking singers to belt out a few lines to entertain the audience. But for acclaimed singer Kailash Kher, this practice 'undermines the dignity' of an artist. At a recent awards show, the singer firmly refused such a request, delivering a message about respecting musicians and their craft.

Kailash Kher criticised host asking him to sing at an event

Kailash Kher gets angry, slams people for making artists a clown.

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On April 25, Kailash attended the seventh edition of Six Sigma Leadership Summit in Healthcare, held at Taj Palace, Delhi. During the award show, when the host asked him to sing a few lines, Kailash appeared visibly displeased and responded, “Yahi main badalna chahta hoon, yahi mere mann main lalak lagi hui, yahi badalna hai. Ki gayak ko, sangeet ko aise naa mana jaaye ki sir do line aa gaa dijiye, mood bana dijiye. Yeh bahut galat hai. Yeh request hi mat kijiye (This is exactly what I want to change—this is something I deeply feel about. A singer and music should not be treated in a way where you just ask them to sing two lines and set the mood. That is very wrong. Please don’t make such request).”

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{{^usCountry}} He added, "Aap kya Sachin Tendulkar ko bolenge ki ek zara chakka lagake dikha dijiye? Is Prithvi pe koi nahi aisa karta. Yaa kisi army ke jawan ko nahi bolenge ki aapni position leke ek zara shot laga dijiye. Voh mat kariye please. clown mat banane dijiye kalakar ko. Sadhak ko ek manoranjak mat banaiye. Artists, Sadhak hote hain, voh aapne mann ke hote hain (Would you ever ask Sachin Tendulkar to just hit a six for you on the spot? No one does that. Or would you ask a soldier to take a position and fire a shot just like that? Please don’t do this. Don’t turn artists into clowns. Don’t reduce an artist to mere entertainment. A true artist is a seeker; they belong to their inner self).” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added, "Aap kya Sachin Tendulkar ko bolenge ki ek zara chakka lagake dikha dijiye? Is Prithvi pe koi nahi aisa karta. Yaa kisi army ke jawan ko nahi bolenge ki aapni position leke ek zara shot laga dijiye. Voh mat kariye please. clown mat banane dijiye kalakar ko. Sadhak ko ek manoranjak mat banaiye. Artists, Sadhak hote hain, voh aapne mann ke hote hain (Would you ever ask Sachin Tendulkar to just hit a six for you on the spot? No one does that. Or would you ask a soldier to take a position and fire a shot just like that? Please don’t do this. Don’t turn artists into clowns. Don’t reduce an artist to mere entertainment. A true artist is a seeker; they belong to their inner self).” {{/usCountry}}

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His remarks got mixed reactions online. While some agreed with what the singer said, others criticised his remarks. One of the comments read, "If singing two lines can bring a smile on someone’s face, I think it’s alright." Another wrote, "He wouldn't have replied the same if it were a director, producer, a rich businessman (in whose weddings they sing), a star or any influential person who would've asked him to sing. He would have started singing instantly." While those who agreed appreciated his response and wrote, "Powerful reply." Another commented, "Finally, someone said it."

About Kailash Kher

The singer started his journey by recording jingles for brands like Coca-Cola, Citibank, Pepsi, IPL and Honda Motorcycles. In 2003, he got a massive breakthrough with his song Allah Ke Bande from Waise Bhi Hota Hai Part II. In 2004, he formed his band, Kailasa, with brothers Paresh and Naresh Kamath and in 2006, their debut album featured the track Teri Deewani, which became one of the most loved songs in India. Over the years, he has given several hit tracks, including Ya Rabba from Salaam-e-Ishq: A Tribute to Love, Kaun Hain Voh from Baahubali: The Beginning and Jay Jaykara and Jal Rahi Hai Chita from Baahubali 2: The Conclusion among others.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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