Aishwarya Rai dances to Salman Khan’s hit song Salaam-E-Ishq with husband Abhishek Bachchan at wedding. Watch

For the occasion, Aishwarya looked elegant in a dark blue suit set, while Abhishek opted for white pants paired with a blue bandhgala. The video captures the couple sharing cheerful moments on the dance floor as guests around them join in the celebration. Aishwarya and Abhishek were seen dancing to Salaam‑E‑Ishq during the wedding celebration of Mudit Adani and Ananya Diwanji. The couple was joined on stage by Nita Ambani and other guests during the festivities.

An inside video from a recent wedding celebration featuring Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan has surfaced on social media. In the clip, Aishwarya is seen dancing to the popular track Salaam‑E‑Ishq, originally from the film Salaam‑e‑Ishq: A Tribute to Love. The star appears to be enjoying the festivities as she grooves to the song alongside Abhishek and other guests at the celebration.

The song Salaam-E-Ishq has been composed by Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy for the film directed by Nikhil Advani, with lyrics penned by Sameer Anjaan. The multi-starrer film featured actors such as Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Anil Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, Govinda, Vidya Balan, John Abraham and Shannon Esra in key roles.

Aishwarya and Abhishek also attended Sachin Tendulkar's wedding Earlier this week, Aishwarya and Abhishek also attended the wedding ceremony of Arjun Tendulkar, son of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, and entrepreneur Saaniya Chandhok in Mumbai on March 5, 2026. The couple was among the first guests from the film fraternity to arrive at the ceremony. For the event, Aishwarya chose a heavily embroidered light blue suit set, while Abhishek complemented her look with white pants and a black bandhgala.

For the unversed, Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan tied the knot in 2007 and are parents to their daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan. Last year, rumours about trouble in their marriage surfaced after the couple appeared separately for photographs during the wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. However, the couple later dismissed speculation with several public appearances together.

Aishwarya and Abhishek's latest work On the professional front, Aishwarya Rai was last seen in the 2023 historical epic Ponniyin Selvan: II, directed by Mani Ratnam. She played dual roles as Nandini and Mandakini Devi, delivering a performance that was widely appreciated by both critics and audiences. The film, a continuation of the grand Tamil historical saga, also starred Vikram, Karthi, and Jayam Ravi, and received acclaim for its visual grandeur and strong performances.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan made his latest appearance in the 2025 comedy Housefull 5, directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The film features an ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh, and follows the chaotic, humorous situations the characters find themselves in, typical of the Housefull franchise.