Kanika Kapoor says she got married too young, advises parents to make daughters independent before getting them married

Singer Kanika Kapoor, who recently tied the knot with businessman Gautam Hathiramani in London, has opened up about how she continued to believe in the institution of marriage even though her first marriage didn't succeed. Kanika, who hails from Lucknow, had gotten married to businessman Raj Chandok at the age of 18 and then moved to Lucknow. Kanika and Raj, who share three children-- Aayana, Samara, and Yuvraj, got divorced in 2012 after 15 years of marriage. Also Read| Kanika Kapoor wears white in court wedding with Gautam Hathiramani, poses with parents, in-laws. See pics

Kanika has said that she and her ex-husband continue to have a respectful relationship. However, she noted that getting married at a young age was not the best idea and urged parents to ensure their daughters are independent before their marriage.

She told Bombay Times, "I have always believed in the institution of marriage and I understand that sometimes you can be in a marriage with a partner who doesn’t understand you and vice versa. And it is not anybody’s fault. I think it is very important to be graceful and move on. My ex-partner and I have continued to have a very graceful relationship. He wishes me well and likewise. We will always be there for each other. I think that is how one needs to live and lead life without any hatred and negativity."

Kanika added, "I got married earlier at a very young age and today I understand this institution much better. I would urge Indian families to make sure that every girl is well educated and is standing on her own feet before being married off. Because the moment you are dependent on anybody, you will always be living with expectations and that is when you fall."

Kanika said that she will also make sure her daughters Aayana and Samara grow up into independent and polite girls who won't wait for someone to come and pay their bills. Kanika had previously told the outlet that she felt anxious about her children's reaction to her second marriage, but they were gracious about the changes in their lives.

Kanika's music career took off in 2012 after she released Jugni Ji with Dr Zeus, and she shot to fame with Baby Doll in 2014. Since then, she has delivered multiple hits including Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan, Tukur Tukur, Genda Phool and Oo Bolega Ya Oo Oo Bolega.

