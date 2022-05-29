Kanika Kapoor wears white in court wedding with Gautam Hathiramani, poses with parents, in-laws. See pics

Kanika Kapoor and Gautam Hathiramani had a second wedding ceremony, days after tying the knot as per Hindu traditions. Kanika and Gautam wore white as they registered their marriage in London. The couple also seemingly said their vows as per the Christian traditions. Kanika took to her Instagram account on Sunday to share pictures from the wedding. Also Read| Kanika Kapoor reveals what her 15-year-old daughter told her before her wedding: ‘Now we are going to give you away’

The first picture showed Kanika and Gautam after the wedding with a bouquet in the bride’s hand. The second showed them being showered by flower petals. One picture showed them holding hands while an officiator stood next to them. They could also be seen signing some documents in one picture.

Kanika Kapoor shares pictures from her white wedding.

There were also pictures of Kanika posing with her mother Poonam Kapoor and her father Rajeev Kapoor. One picture showed the newlyweds posing with Gautam’s parents. Kanika wore a white dress-style jacket with trousers for the occasion.

Kanika Kapoor shares pictures from her white wedding.

Kanika captioned the post, “Happiness,” adding a red heart emoji and the hashtag #kanikagautmarried. Actor Tara Sutaria commented on the post, “Congratulations to you both!” while jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali commented with red heart emojis. Several fans, too, congratulated the couple.

Kanika and Gautam married in a traditional ceremony attended by close friends and family on May 20. Kanika had moved to London after getting married to businessman Raj Chandok at the age of 18. She got divorced from him in 2012 after 15 years, and brought up her three kids – Aayana, Samara, and Yuvraj – by herself.

In a recent interview with Bombay Times, Kanika shared that she was nervous about how Gautam’s family would react to the idea of a daughter-in-law, who was divorced, and had kids. She said, “Gautam and his family have been wonderful and welcoming not just to me, but to my children and parents as well...The fact that I am divorced with three children, I wasn’t sure whether I would be accepted by him and his family. But I was wrong.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON