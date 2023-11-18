Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign release vultures, marking Ye's comeback post antisemitic controversy

Kanye West has recently released a new track titled "Vultures" in collaboration with Ty Dolla $ign, signaling the artist's return following career setbacks caused by antisemitic remarks. WPWX Power 92 Chicago presented the song's Friday night premiere, which also features contributions from Lil Durk, DJ Pharris, and Bump J. Shortly after its radio launch, Vultures made a quick online debut. Taking the internet by storm.

Kanye West makes a comeback with Vultures

FILE - Kanye West, known as Ye, watches the first half of an NBA basketball game between the Washington Wizards and the Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles, March 11, 2022. Adidas saw operating earnings dwindle in the first three months of the year as the German sportswear company's breakup with the rapper formerly known as Kanye West and his popular Yeezy shoe brand cost it 400 million euros ($441 million) in lost sales. Profit was down to 60 million euros from 437 million euros in the same quarter a year ago, while profit margin shrank to a bare 1.1%. Net sales declined 1%, to 5.27 billion euros, and would have risen 9% with the Yeezy line, the company said Friday, May 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)(AP)

The song's lyrics seemed to make frequent mention of his previous controversy, which almost put his career in jeopardy. With aggressive lyrics, West addressed his controversial statements straight away. These lyrics include "How am I antisemitic? I just f**ked a Jewish b**ch." In addition to this, Ye also attacked Scooter Braun, his former manager. “I just f**ked Scooter's b* and we ran up like Olympics. Got pregnant in the threesome, so whose baby is it? Who's baby is it?"

There was considerable anticipation regarding Kanye West's collaboration with Ty Dolla $ign. Numerous reports previously circulated online, indicating that they are presently in Alula, Saudi Arabia, engaged in the upcoming joint album.

Kanye West's career took a major turn for the worse after making a rare and awkward visit on Alex Jones's "Infowars" talk show. During the talk, he expressed sympathy for Hitler and made derogatory remarks about Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The statement caused an internet uproar leading to the derailing of Knaye’s career.

Prior to the release, TY shared an update about the project. As per Complex “I just landed on a flight from Saudi Arabia, I’ve been out there recording a part of my album with my brother Ye, and that’s coming real soon.”

On the relationship front, Kanye West and Bianca Censori have hit a rough patch following intervention by her friends. The pair has been reported to be living apart after deciding to take a break. More information on the situation is awaited.