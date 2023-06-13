Kanye West slammed for bringing daughter North to 'inappropriate' birthday bash ‘where guests ate sushi off naked women’

While some slammed Kanye for including the Japanese practice, called nyotaimori, at his birthday bash on Saturday, others could not look past how one of the celebrity attendees at the bash included Kanye's eldest daughter, North West, who is aged 9.

Reactions to North attending Kanye's party

A Redditor questioned why North was at Kanye's bash, and said, "This the same party, where they were eating sushi off a naked lady." One asked if people would slam Kanye's ex-wife Kim Kardashian if she had made their daughter attend a similar party. She wrote, "Imagine the uproar if Kim had North at a party with that naked lady food tray."

Another Redditor had a similar reaction, writing, "If Kim did this, y'all (you all) would be calling it SATANIC." Reacting to which, a person said, "I wouldn’t, but I would be pretty bothered if she had her kids at a party, where sushi was being eaten off of a naked lady’s body…" Many others called North attending the 'inappropriate' bash 'problematic'. Others said they 'seriously questioned' North's parents for letting her be there.

North and Bianca held hands at Kanye's party

Earlier, videos and photos of North West and Bianca Censori from the bash had surfaced online. The two walked hand in hand as they arrived at Kanye West's birthday bash. Bianca wore a long black coat with black boots, while North was in a grey sweatshirt and black shorts paired with black boots.

Reacting to their photo shared on the aforementioned Reddit post, a person said, "She (Bianca) looks just like Kim." One more said, "I don’t really know Bianca that well, but I’d trust her 10000 percent with my child..."

Kanye and Bianca's relationship

Kanye West and Bianca Censori, a Yeezy architectural designer, 'got married' in a non-legally binding ceremony in January, as per a 2023 Page Six report. In a recent TikTok video, Bianca confirmed her marriage to Kanye.

Kanye was earlier married to entrepreneur and reality TV personality Kim Kardashian. The former couple shares four children – North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm West. They wed in 2014 and Kim filed for divorce in 2021. The divorce was finalised in 2022.

