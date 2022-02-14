Kanye West booed at Super Bowl as he attends game with North and Saint hours after targeting Pete Davidson online

Rapper Kanye West was booed by the spectators at the Super Bowl in Los Angeles, amid his ongoing row with Pete Davidson. Kanye was accompanied to the game with his daughter North and son Saint.

A person who attended the game shared a clip of Kanye West. as he sat wearing a black mask covering his face, when he was featured on the jumbotron. His children sat in their seats next to him. Sharing the video, the person wrote on Twitter, "They booing @kanyewest at the super bowl."

As per Independent, the rapper was watching the game between Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams when fans started booing him. Snoop Dogg, Dr Dre, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J Blige performed together at the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show.

On Instagram, Kanye had shared a video from the venue and wrote, "Got the gloves before the game."

Recently, Kanye shared several posts targeting his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend Pete, days after dissing him in a song. At first, Kanye shared an edited photo and wrote, “The internet has still not found a decent picture of Skete."

Originally, the edited photo was a Captain America: Civil War's poster. Kanye changed the picture of Steve Rogers, played by Chris Evans, with his and that of Tony Stark's, played by Robert Downey Jr., with Pete's.

On Pete's side, he edited photos of Kim, Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish. On Kanye's side, Travis Scott and Drake's photos were seen with Julia Fox. In another photo, there was Drake and his picture on one side and on the other, there was Pete's photo. The words in the photo read, “Who will win?” He had captioned it, “Okay, the last one for tonight maybe.”

As per Variety, Kanye's newly released track City of Gods dissed Pete and Saturday Night Live. The lyrics of her rap is, "And if I let 'em have my wife, n---s should thank me. With this Balenciaga and Balenci' boots and new blue Yankee." Earlier, in the song Eazy, Kanye had rapped, "God saved me from that crash. Just so I can beat Pete Davidson's a-- (who?)."

