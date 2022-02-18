Kanye West confesses to having ‘suicidal’ thoughts in Netflix documentary Jeen-yuhs

Kanye West's mental health struggles have been closely captured in Netflix's new documentary Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, in which the rapper is seen confessing to having suicidal thoughts.

The three-part documentary, directed by Chike Ozah and Kanye's long-time friend Clarence 'Coodie' Simmons, has covered events from over a span of 21 years. While Act I: Vision begins in 1998 and details Kanye’s early years of struggle, Act III: Awakening will see him opening up about his battles with mental health and bipolar disorder, reports New York Post.

In the third act, scheduled to start streaming on the OTT platform on March 2, the Grammy-winner discusses having suicidal urges and opens up about his Percocet addiction despite having a successful music career and family. As per New York Post, during a recording session for Kids See Ghosts, his 2018 collaborative album with Kid Cudi, the Jesus is King rapper says, "I already had the house and the wife and the kids and the plaques… but still have moments where I felt, like, suicidal, still have moments where I’m addicted to Percocet without even realizing it."

The hip-hop star revealed his bipolar disorder diagnosis in his 2018 album Ye, and dealt with a very public episode of the illness after he announced his candidacy in the 2020 United States Presidential elections. In the middle of the campaign, the 44-year-old had an outburst about his estranged wife Kim Kardashian on Twitter where he accused the reality TV star and her mother Kris Jenner of being white supremacists and locking him up in a hospital.

The documentary is said to capture him talking about a similar incident while he was working in the Dominican Republic on a music project amid his presidential campaign. “Have you guys ever been, like, locked up in handcuffs and put into a hospital because your brain was too big for your skull?” he told some potential real estate partners, apparently referring to the time he was hospitalised and put under a psychiatric hold during the middle of his Saint Pablo tour in 2016.

“It’s not a game. I go to the hospital for this. I took bipolar medication last night to have a normal conversation and turn alien to English. So what are we talking about? I do not communicate in a way that people understand in public because it’s just truth, and we’re in a world of lies," the 44-year-old added.

The documentary reveals that Kanye's mental health struggles started after he lost his mother Donda West in 2007. Donda, who shared a close bond with her musician son, died at the age of 58 from coronary artery disease and multiple post-operative factors from cosmetic surgery.

Kanye West has recently been in news for the controversy over attacking his ex-wife Kim Kardashian's boyfriend Pete Davidson. He also issued an apology to Kim for ‘harassing’ her on social media.

