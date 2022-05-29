Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Entertainment / Music / Kapil Sharma, Vishal Dadlani, Rannvijay Singha react to 'music icon' Sidhu Moose Wala's death: 'Shocking news'
Kapil Sharma, Vishal Dadlani, Rannvijay Singha react to 'music icon' Sidhu Moose Wala’s death: ‘Shocking news’

Sidhu Moose Wala was a popular Punjabi singer and rapper, who had recently joined the Congress party. He was shot dead on Sunday.
Kapil Sharma and Vishal Dadlani reacted on Twitter to Sidhu Moose Wala’s death.
Published on May 29, 2022 07:47 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Popular Punjabi singer and rapper Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead on Sunday. He had joined the Congress party in November 2021, before the Punjab elections. Many celebs reacted to the ‘shocking news’ of his death, and paid their tribute on social media. Comedian Kapil Sharma tweeted it was ‘very shocking’ and ‘very sad’. Music composer and singer Vishal Dadlani called it a ‘sad day’ and VJ and actor Rannvijay Singha said he could not ‘believe it’. Read more: Sidhu Moose Wala's Vancouver show ticket sales were delayed hours before death

Reacting to the Punjabi singer’s death, Kapil on Sunday wrote on Twitter, “Satnam shri Waheguru… very shocking n very sad, a great artist n a wonderful human being, may god give the strengths to his family #sidhumoosewala.” Meanwhile, Vishal called Moose Wala a ‘legend’ on Twitter. In his tweet following Moose Wala’s death, Vishal wrote, “I only knew #SidhuMoosewala through his music, yet the news of his demise has cut deep. India has very few authentic modern artists. He was right on top of that list… I'm without words. He's a legend, his voice, his courage & his words will never be forgotten…What a sad day!”

Kapil Sharma and Sophie Choudry tweeted after the Punjabi singer's death.
Rannvijay, too, expressed his shock in a tweet, writing, “Shocking news about #sidhumoosewala, can’t believe it.” Singer Sophie Choudry too reacted to Moose Wala’s death on Twitter. “This is such tragic & shocking news!! #sidhumoosewala shot dead in Punjab. A music icon, a legend! My deepest condolences to his family & his fans across the world. Hope the perpetrators are brought to justice. May God grant his soul peace. This is truly sad,” she wrote.

According to reports, Moose Wala was shot dead on Sunday, a day after his security was withdrawn. Two others were also injured in the incident in which more than 30 rounds were fired in Punjab's Mansa district.

