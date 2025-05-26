Kevin Jonas reveals he started seeing therapist after Jonas Brothers' latest tour: ‘All the depression, it’s real'

Popstar Kevin Jonas has revealed that the latest tour with his brothers Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas for Jonas Brothers has taken quite a toll on his mental health. The popstar admitted that he started seeking professional help to deal with highs and lows after the adrenaline rush and hectic schedule of their last tour. Kevin Jonas admits to seeking therapy after Jonas Brothers' last tour.

(Also read: ‘Priyanka Chopra has so much compassion and empathy’: Nick Jonas on what makes her ‘absolutely incredible’ mom to Malti)

Kevin talks about depression

In an interview with People magazine, the 37-year-old popstar said, "All the depression, blues, it's real, especially after a tour. After our last tour, we did over 100 and something shows — it was too many — and we ended in Europe. I got on my plane to come home after I believe 130 shows, and I got on my flight — which was delayed terribly, which is never fun.”

The Jonas Brothers recently went on their seventh world tour, titled The Tour, to promote their sixth studio album, The Album. The tour concluded last year in October and their last show was in Krakow, Poland.

Kevin taking therapy to make sense of highs and lows

“I took the first flight out from Poland to go through Munich to get home and (was) delayed for like seven hours, and then they had make a random stop in Nova Scotia. So it literally took me like an extra 18 hours to get home, and I was already fatigued and burnt out by the time I got home. My wife was like ‘Something's wrong with you, are you okay?’ I actually had to go start talking to a therapist about it, how to process the highs and the lows. It’s so jarring,” Kevin said.

About The Jonas Brothers tour

The Jonas Brothers will hit the road again for the JONAS20 tour in August, once Nick Jonas wraps his Broadway run of the musical The Last Five Years. The popstar brothers will be kicking it off in their home state of New Jersey at MetLife Stadium.