‘You’ll always be the best singer India has ever heard’: Palash Sen gets emotional on KK's death anniversary

Palash Sen gets emotional

On Sunday, Palash took to Instagram to pen an emotional note for KK and shared images with him. The first picture features him and KK. The second photograph is from the sets of a comedy show and also features fellow playback singer Shaan.

Sharing the images, Palash wrote, “3 years ago, you left us and I know you are in a much happier and a much peaceful place now.. I've always maintained this.. I owe my career to you."

“You will always be the best singer India has ever heard and as I get ready to get on stage tonight.. I'm gonna say a prayer in my heart and dedicate the show to you.. I'll sing your song tonight, and will be thinking of you my brother.. Miss You..Love you my bro !! Mera yaar (My friend) … Immortal KK,” added Palash, who created waves with his independent music band Euphoria in the 2000s.

KK's death

KK died on May 31, 2022, due to a heart attack while he was performing in Kolkata. He felt unwell after his performance at the Nazrul Manch and was taken to the CMRI hospital. The doctors declared him dead upon arrival. KK is survived by his wife, Jyothy Krishna. They have two children together - Nakul and Taamara.

KK got popular after Tadap Tadap Ke Is Dil Se (1999 film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam). He also sang Awaarapan Banjarapan in Jism (2002), Kya Mujhe Pyaar Hai in Woh Lamhe (2006), Labon Ko in Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Aankhon Mein Teri in Om Shanti Om (2007), Khuda Jane in Bachna Ae Haseeno (2008), Dil Kyun Yeh Mera in Kites (2010) Mat Aazma Re in Murder 3 (2013), India Wale in Happy New Year (2014) and Tu Jo Mila from Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015). He also won the National Award for his song Tu Aashiqui Hai from Jhankaar Beats.