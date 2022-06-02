Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
KK's wife shares details of last rites, daughter Taamara says ‘love you forever dad’

After performing at Nazrul Mancha in south Kolkata for almost an hour, KK died of a suspected heart attack on Tuesday. On Thursday, his daughter Taamara penned a heartfelt note for her father.
KK's daughter on his death.
Published on Jun 02, 2022 11:47 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

KK died shortly after performing at a college festival in Kolkata on Tuesday evening. KK's daughter Taamara shared details of his funeral on her Instagram handle along with a short note. KK was married to Jyothy Krishna and had two kids together- Nakul and Taamara. Also Read: KK death news highlights: Singer's funeral to take place on June 2 in Mumbai

On Wednesday, Taamara and Jyothy shared a picture, which had details of KK's last rites. His last rites will be performed in Mumbai on Thursday. Sharing the photo, Taamara wrote, “Love you forever dad.” His wife Jyoti also shared the same card.

KK's daughter shares a post for him.
The singer, whose real name was Krishnakumar Kunnath, performed at a concert organised by a college at Nazrul Mancha in south Kolkata for almost an hour in the evening. He was "feeling heavy" after reaching his hotel, and soon collapsed, officials said. KK was taken to a nearby private hospital where doctors declared him brought dead around 10 pm on Tuesday, they said. Doctors at the hospital said they suspected "cardiac arrest" to be the cause of the death. As the news of his sudden death broke, condolences from contemporaries, associates from the film industry, and fans started pouring in on social media.

Celebrities such as Kareena Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Salman Khan, Dia Mirza, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Shanaya Kapoor, Vishal Bhardwaj, and others remembered KK on social media. Also Read: Priyanka Chopra shares a video from KK's concert, sends condolences to his family: 'Gone too soon'. Watch

West Bengal government on Wednesday paid last respect to KK with a gun salute in Kolkata. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who supervised the proceedings, paid floral tributes to the late singer, whose body was kept at Rabindra Sadan for some time.

One of the most versatile singers of the Indian film industry, KK has recorded songs in several languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Bengali. He is best known for his songs like Zindagi Do Pal Ki from the movie Kites, Aankhon Mein Teri from the movie Om Shanti Om, Khuda Jaane from the movie Bachna Ae Haseeno, Tadap Tadap from the movie Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.

