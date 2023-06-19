K-pop boy band TOMORROW X TOGETHER's leader Soobin is the second group member to launch a personal Instagram account

TOMORROW X TOGETHER leader, Soobin, created his personal Instagram account, ‘@/page.soobin’ on June 19! The page has amassed 2 million followers in 8 hours!

TOMORROW X TOGETHER (Twitter)

The K-pop artist launched his page with a carousel post comprising of seven pictures of him on a late-night stroll. The singer can be seen wearing a black and white striped sweatshirt and a pair of baggy faded-blue jeans with suede boots. The post was captioned “page. 1” which, along with the name of his account, indicates an exciting theme in the play. The post has garnered over 2 million likes in a span of 8 hours.

TXT’s fanbase, MOA, eagerly awaits the daily life updates that the leader is known to provide. From impromptu thoughts to tourist pictures from around the world and cameos by his pet hedgehog, Odi, fans are curious to see what’s next!

For now, Soobin is following only two Instagram pages, namely ‘@/txt_bighit’ which is his group’s official Instagram page, and ‘@/yawnzzn’ which is his bandmate Yeonjun’s personal account. Soobin is the second and only other TXT member yet to create a personal Instagram account after Yeonjun.

Yeonjun was the first to follow Soobin’s account and welcomed him to the social networking platform by resharing his bandmate’s post on his story. Soobin and Yeonjun had an adorable exchange in the comments section and Soobin even pinned one of Yeonjun’s comments.

Yeonjun is the oldest member of the boy band TOMORROW X TOGETHER. He was the first of its members to create a personal Instagram account. He has 65 posts and 14.7 million followers on the platform.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER, commonly known as TXT, is a K-pop boy band under the Big Hit Music entertainment company. The group comprises 5 members, namely,Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and HueningKai. They debuted on March 4, 2019, with the extended play, The Dream Chapter: Star. The EP peaked at number 1 on the Billboard World Albums chart and number 140 on US Billboard 200 chart. It was the highest-charting debut album of all K-pop boy bands at the time. Choi Soobin is the leader of the band and was the second member to join.