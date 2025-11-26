By Danielle Broadway K-pop group Riize explores a different side in new album 'Fame'

LOS ANGELES, - For the Korean boy band Riize, recording their second studio album, "Fame," was a chance to explore a new musical persona.

“This next chapter is sort of us showing a different side of ourselves that we haven’t really shown before,” Korean-American member Anton, who grew up in New Jersey, told Reuters.

“In this album, you can see in the trailer as well, but there’s a piece called 'Something’s in the Water,' and it really shows our dark side and things that we would want to hide,” Korean-born member Sohee added, contrasting “Fame” with the brighter elements of their first album, "Odyssey."

"Odyssey" was released in May 2025 by SM Entertainment. It featured the high-energy lead single “Fly Up.”

"Fame" came out this week. It includes “Something’s in the Water,” a soulful R&B song that channels the group’s signature “emotional pop” sound, the upbeat song "Sticky Like" and the hip-hop title song, "Fame."

Anton said the tone of the “Fame” album is a departure from the recurring theme of “growth” that the group has previously pursued.

“I’m curious to see how fans react,” he added.

Riize formed in 2023, and the K-pop group's name is a combination of the words “rise” and “realize,” signifying the members' mutual growth and realization of their dreams.

Group members include Shotaro, who is Japanese, and Eunseok, Sungchan, Wonbin, Sohee and Anton.

The boy band performed at Los Angeles’ Peacock Theater on November 11 for their "Riizing Loud" tour, a showcase of the "Odyssey" album and a full-circle moment for the group.

The members recalled making their Los Angeles debut in the same theater in 2024 during their “Fan-Con” tour.

“Los Angeles is sort of Riize’s hometown in a way because we shot our debut music videos in this city,” Anton said.

“Being back here and performing was such a memorable experience,” he added.

The U.S. leg of the “Riizing Loud" tour concluded on November 14. The tour will continue with performances in Jakarta, Manila, Singapore and Macau in early 2026. SM Entertainment Co Ltd

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.