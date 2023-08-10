K-pop icons Tomorrow X Together make fashion history as Dior's first group ambassadors

K-pop phenomenon Tomorrow X Together (TXT) has been crowned Dior's newest brand ambassadors, marking a historic first for the renowned fashion house. On August 10th, Dior officially announced the exciting partnership, solidifying TXT's position as style icons. K-pop sensation TXT becomes Dior's first group ambassadors. Dior and TXT to collaborate on style and stage costumes.(TXT, Dior)

A bold step for Dior

Breaking new ground, Dior has chosen to collaborate with a group for the first time in its history. A spokesperson for Dior stated, "Global icon TXT joins Dior as an ambassador and establishes a special relationship with Dior House and (artistic director) Kim Jones." TXT's selection as Dior ambassadors celebrates their status as a modern yet timeless representation of the brand's originality.

TXT's role as Dior ambassadors comes with a promise of exciting collaborations. The quintet will be involved in various brand activities and will work closely with Kim Jones, the artistic director of Dior's men's collection. Their creative partnership will extend to crafting stage costumes and more. The recent Lollapalooza 2023 festival already showcased TXT wearing custom-designed Dior outfits, offering a tantalizing glimpse of the artistic synergy to come.

Expressing their enthusiasm, TXT shared their feelings about the partnership. "We showcased our first appearance as an ambassador for Dior at Lollapalooza," the group conveyed. They went on to describe their joy at performing on stage while adorned in Dior creations and emphasized their honor at sharing meaningful moments with the brand. The members also pledged to unveil different facets of themselves through this exciting collaboration.

TXT's recent performance at Lollapalooza was not only a historic milestone as the first Korean group to headline the festival but also a stylish introduction to their ambassadorship. Dior's artistic director, Kim Jones, designed bespoke outfits for the members, reflecting the sci-fi-inspired aesthetic of his pre-fall 2023 collection.

Dior's choice to embrace TXT as ambassadors demonstrates the evolving connection between fashion and K-pop industry. TXT's appearance at Lollapalooza and their collaboration with Dior solidify their position as trendsetters.

