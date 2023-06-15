K-pop star Aoora set to perform in Mumbai. Check date, time and venue

If you love K-pop artistes and live in Mumbai, then there's good news for you. Aoora, one of the most renowned South Korean singers, is all set to perform in Mumbai. Also read: Beyond The Story 10-Year Record of BTS trailer out. Watch it here

Aoora in Mumbai

K-pop star Aoora to perform in Mumbai this month.

He will perform live for the Mumbaikars at Oberoi Mall on June 17. The event, scheduled from 12 pm to 3:30 pm, will also allow fans to interact with the singing sensation.

Park Min-jun aka Aoora recently won the hearts of the Indian audience with his K-pop version of late musician Bappi Lahiri's cult classic Jimmy Jimmy (Disco Dancer; 1982).

He also tweaked the hit song Tere Pyaar Mein from Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar in his K-pop style.

Now it's to see what he has in store for Indian fans with his forthcoming performance. He is expected to light up the stage with three hit songs.