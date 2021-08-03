Kumar Sanu: Original singers should be included in recreated versions

There’s nothing wrong in picking old classics to give it a new spin, but the original creators shouldn’t be neglected and included in the new version too, feels singer Kumar Sanu.

“It’s not bad to recreate. Achi baat hai, no matter who sings, how they do it, whether original composition is retained or not, ya kaise teda meda kare. It can never be bad, like abhi mera Chura Ke Dil Mera recreate hua hai with Benny Dayal singing it,” Sanu shares.

Along with Chura Ke Dil Mera, Sanu’s other songs including Is Tarah Aashiqui Ka and Humko Sirf Tumse Pyar Hai, have joined the growing list of recreated songs in the country. The 63-year-old feels including the original makers while revisiting the rhythms of the past will not only add to its legacy, but also help evade flak.

“When the original singer is there, you must include them in the process of recreating that song. Usmein kaam dena chahiye. Because it’ll lead to more public interaction and interest since it’s our song which has been a hit for the past 20 years,” admits the singer, who has been credited for giving many 90s Bollywood classics, including Tujhe Dekha Toh and Jaati Hoon Main.

Sanu feels it’ll also create an added attraction. “No matter who sings the song, if they include original singers, it’ll only become better. Audience will be like, ‘Arrey yeh manjhe hue singers, yeh bhi kar sakte hain’.”

Without naming any song, he points out the many instances where recreated versions failed to evoke expected response, and fizzled out.

“When someone else sings, and also changes the composition, then (sometimes) people don’t accept it, and that’s why they don’t work,” opines the singer, adding, “That’s why getting original creators, to do even a small bit, will help push the new version.”

The Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaaye singer, however, is quick to clear that it’s not as if one is looking for work.

“Hum toh abhi bhi aacha kaam kar rahe hain, aur humko naam ki zarorat nahi. Yeh unn logun ke liye hi acha hoga because original singer se impact zyada milega,” Sanu ends.