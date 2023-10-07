LABOUM member Haein pens note announcing her pregnancy, marriage next month to non-celeb boyfriend

It's a double celebration for LABOUM member Haein as she is getting married and also expecting a child. As reported by Soompi, Haein will tie the knot with her fiance in November. As per the report, Haein’s agency RND Company officially made the announcement. (Also Read | The Second Husband's Uhm Hyun Kyung and Cha Seo Won to marry, actors' agency confirms her pregnancy) LABOUM member Haein gave her fans an update on her life.

Haein will marry next month

Quoting RND Company, Soompi reported, “Haein has met the companion with whom she’ll be spending the rest of her life, and they will be getting married in November. Her groom-to-be is not a celebrity. We ask that you give your fond support and warm blessings to Haein, who is making a new start.”

Haein is expecting a kid

Haein also shared a handwritten letter on Instagram for fans informing them about her pregnancy. As translated by Soompi, she wrote, “I’m getting married this November. You must have been very shocked by this sudden news, but I decided to get married because the more I thought about it, the more certain I became of [my fiancé]. We met as good friends from the young and cute age of 19.”

She also wrote, “As we were gratefully preparing for our marriage, a blessing came to us in the form of a child. Hearing our child’s heartbeat, I was moved in a way that I can’t express in words. It was a moment in which I felt a strengthening sense of responsibility together with a touching joy.”

Haein shares message for fans

Haein added, “I think no congratulations would be more moving than if Latte [LABOUM’s fandom], who always give me boundless love, support, and encouragement despite my shortcomings, would give me their blessings together in this happy and overwhelming moment."

She concluded, "I’m still lacking in many ways, so even now, as I convey this news, I think there may be feelings that I haven’t thought of or considered. I’d be grateful if you looked kindly upon the apologetic feelings, feelings of gratitude, and feelings of love that I have sincerely tried to capture in this letter.”

About LABOUM

The South Korean girl group debuted in 2014 under NH Media and Nega Network's joint venture Global H. They released their debut single album Petit Macaron on August 28, 2014. The group currently comprises Soyeon, Jinyea, Haein and Solbin.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON