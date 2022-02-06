Lata Mangeshkar funeral live updates: Amitabh Bachchan, Shraddha Kapoor visit the singer's home
Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar died on Sunday at the age of 92 years. The megastar had been admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on January 8 after she was diagnosed with Covid-19 and pneumonia. Though having recovered from Covid the singer was put on ventilator support after her condition worsened on Saturday. The singer will be cremated with full state honours in Mumbai's Shivaji park on Sunday.
Follow all the updates here:
Sun, 06 Feb 2022 02:29 PM
Amitabh Bachchan visits Prabhu Kunj
Actor Amitabh Bachchan was spotted outside Lata Mangeshkar's residence as he arrived to pay his final respects.
Sun, 06 Feb 2022 02:20 PM
AR Rahman remembers Lata
AR Rahman wrote, “It's a sad day for us. Somebody like Lata Ji isn't just an icon, she's a part of India's music &poetry; this void will remain forever. I used to wake up to a picture of Lata Didi's face & get inspired; was lucky to record a few songs &sing along with her.”
Sun, 06 Feb 2022 01:54 PM
Anupam Kher posts about Lata
"It is often the biggest smile hiding the saddest heart!" I could feel @ashabhosle Ji's sense of loss of her beloved sister through her sad smile! For me too it was therapeutic to talk to her about #LataDidi. We shared some smiles & some tears. #Sisters #Legends #Music," Anupam wrote.
Sun, 06 Feb 2022 01:52 PM
Allu Arjun remembers Lata
Allu Arjun took to Twitter to share his condolences. “It’s a sad day . End of an era as the Nightingale of India #LataMangeshkar ji is no more. She will continue to live in the hearts of people through her songs forever. My deepest condolences to the near and dear . May her great soul rest in peace,” he wrote.
Sun, 06 Feb 2022 01:44 PM
Team India pays tribute
The Indian Cricket Team is wearing black armbands today to pay their respects to Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar who passed away today.
Sun, 06 Feb 2022 01:41 PM
PM Modi speaks about Lata at Jan Chaupal
"Lata Didi has gone to the heavenly abode. Many people, like me, will proudly say that they had a close connection with her. Wherever you go, you can always find her loved ones. Her melodious voice will always stay with us, I pay tributes to her with a heavy heart," the PM said during Jan Chaupal.
Sun, 06 Feb 2022 01:40 PM
Sadhguru remembers singer
Sadhguru remembered Lata with a tweet and wrote, “#LataMangeshkar – a phenomenally gifted Voice that brought Joy to millions for over six decades; a Legacy that will endure for generations.”
Sun, 06 Feb 2022 01:38 PM
Lata Mangeshkar's body reaches home
Lata Mangeshkar's body has been brought to her home where celebrities and family can pay their final respects.
Sun, 06 Feb 2022 01:34 PM
PM Modi to attend funeral in Mumbai
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend Lata Mangeshkar's funeral in Mumbai.
Sun, 06 Feb 2022 01:24 PM
Preparations underway at Shivaji Park
Pictures show preparations underway at Shivaji Park in Mumbai for Lata Mangeshkar's cremation.
Sun, 06 Feb 2022 01:20 PM
Javed Akhtar visits her home
Javed Akhtar and Ashutosh Gowariker seen at Lata Mangeshkar's home.
Sun, 06 Feb 2022 01:11 PM
Sachin visits Breach Candy
Cricket star Sachin Tendulkar visited Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai where Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last.