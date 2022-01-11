Lata Mangeshkar's niece confirms singer is 'absolutely stable and alert’: 'She is a fighter and winner'

Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar tested positive for Covid-19 with mild symptoms and is undergoing treatment at Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital. On Tuesday, Lata's niece Rachna Shah confirmed that the singer is ‘recovering’ and is in a ‘stable’ condition.

The 92-year-old veteran was admitted to the ICU of Breach Candy hospital in south Mumbai a few days ago. She is also known as the Nightingale of India.

Speaking to News 18, Rachna said, “Didi is absolutely stable and is alert. God has been really kind. She is a fighter and a winner and that is how we have known her for so many years. I would like to thank all the fans across the nation who have kept her in the prayers. We can see when everyone prays, nothing can go wrong."

“The doctors are doing a wonderful job. Dr Pratik Samdani of Breach Candy hospital has also given a statement earlier in the day. The best doctors are on call and are attending her," she added.

Earlier talking about Lata's condition, Rachna told PTI, “She is mild Covid-19 positive. Considering her age, doctors advised us that she should be in the ICU because she requires constant care. And we cannot take a chance. As a family, we want the best and want to ensure she has 24X7 care. She will be fine. But she is going to take a while because of her age. And also, Covid-19 takes seven days."

Lata started her career at the age of 13 in 1942 and has sung over 30,000 songs in several Indian languages in over seven-decade career. Some of her most loved tracks are Ajeeb Dastan Hai Ye, Pyar Kiya Toh Darna Kya, Neela Asman So Gaya and Tere Liye.

Considered one of Indian cinema’s greatest singers, Lata received the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour, in 2001. She is also the recipient of several other awards, including the Padma Bhushan, the Padma Vibhushan and the Dada Saheb Phalke Award, and multiple National Film Awards.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai on Monday reported 13,648 new COVID-19 cases, taking the city's tally of infections to 9,28,220.

(With inputs from PTI)

