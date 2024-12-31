Liam Payne's psychiatrist dropped singer as patient just weeks before his shocking death

Liam Payne's psychiatrist stopped seeing him as a patient just weeks before his shocking death, per TMZ. Back in September, the mental healthcare professional suggested that the singer, who died on October 16, needed a “higher level of care” than she could provide. British singer-songwriter Liam Payne poses on the red carpet on arrival for the BRIT Awards 2019 in London on February 20, 2019. (AFP)

Liam Payne's psychiatrist dropped him as patient weeks before his shocking death

The Strip That Down hitmaker's former doctor said in a letter filed with the court in Argentina that she reached the decision to drop him as her patient “after careful consideration and assessment,” the outlet reported on Monday. However, she urged Payne to continue with an extensive treatment plan, which included taking “medications only as prescribed, avoiding heavy drinking while on medication, weekly therapy, meeting with a primary care doctor, and further testing.”

Additionally, the psychiatrist advised the One Direction alum to speak to his therapist regularly in order to “process [his] depression and trauma.” She emphasised that it was “vital” to manage these issues for Payne's overall wellbeing. She further provided him with a list of doctors and rehabilitation centres she believed could help the late singer. “Thank you for your understanding, and I wish you the very best in your continued journey toward mental health and well-being,” the psychiatrist wrote in the letter.

Payne died at the age of 31 after falling from the balcony of his room on the third floor at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The preliminary autopsy report cited the cause of his death as “multiple traumas,” including haemorrhages in his chest, skull and abdomen. At the time of his tragic death, multiple drugs were found in his system, according to a toxicology report obtained by ABC News. Five people have since been charged in connection to the singer's death.