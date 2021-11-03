Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Life has only changed for good post marriage: Rahul Vaidya
music

Life has only changed for good post marriage: Rahul Vaidya

Singer Rahul Vaidya and actor Disha Parmar tied the knot on July 16
Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar
Updated on Nov 03, 2021 06:13 PM IST
By Soumya Vajpayee

Singer Rahul Vaidya and actor Disha Parmar tied the knot on July 16. It’s been over three months since then, but the couple hasn’t been able to go on a vacation. But Vaidya wishes to change that. “This is the only thing that I’d like to change. Soon after our marriage, both of us got super busy with our respective professional commitments. We do miss taking some time off. Because of Disha’s TV schedule, we cannot have impromptu lunches, dinners or travel plans. But I’m okay with that, because she’s enjoying work and I’m happy in what she enjoys,” he says.

Vaidya adds that the beauty of their bond is that it’s organic and that they are both extremely supportive towards each other. Ask him how their lives have changed post marriage, and the singer says, “Life has been more or less the same; of course it has become much more beautiful. Sharing your room and space with someone who’s so much like you feels great. The only change is that I’ve started sleeping early, and that’s a great one. I had a problem of sleeping really late, like 4am.”

Vaidya, 34, says they also help each, professionally. “I love watching her show whenever I get some free time. And whenever I have to act a little for my brand campaigns or music videos, I take acting lessons from Disha. She’s quite involved in all the songs I do,” he says.

