Lizzo shocks fans with jaw-dropping weight loss after debunking Ozempic rumours

Lizzo showed off her drastic transformation in a series of new pictures on her Instagram account. The singer, who has been documenting her weight loss journey, shocked fans in the new post. Multiple fans praised the singer's drastic weight loss through a consistent diet and workout, as the singer had previously shut down rumours of using Ozempic. (Also read: Taylor Swift tears up speaking to fans at Eras Tour concert at Toronto: ‘It’s not even the last show') Lizzo has been documenting her weight loss journey for a while now.

In the new pictures, Lizzo rocked a white dress that she paired with braids. “Last night I wore milkmaid braids,” she captioned the post.

Fan reactions to Lizzo's new post

Reacting to the pictures, a fan commented, “So beautiful. You have worked so hard.” A second fan said, “Yo Lizzie lost mad weight.” “Can y'all go one post without mentioning how “skinny she’s getting” or how she’s “using ozempic” ?? She’s been documenting her fitness and healthy eating journey this whole time,” said a fan. “Such a beautiful soul you have came so far !! And I appreciate you so much, you’ve given me my confidence as well,” read a comment.

On Ozempic rumours

Earlier this year in September, Lizzo had shut down allegations of using Ozempic to lose weight. She shared a short reel on Instagram and at the bottom added the text: “When you finally get ozempic allegations after 5 months of weight training and calorie deficit.” This was followed by a screenshot of a user’s comment who accused her of using ozempic or “coke”. The comment read, “Did she use ozempic or did she snort coke” to which the grammy winner replied, “Whyyyy do you follow me?” along with crying face emojis.

The caption of the reel posted by Lizzo read, “oZeMpIc oR cOke? - a fan".

Lizzo had earlier talked about losing weight in an interview with The New York Times in March. “I don’t really see it because if anyone who’s on a natural weight-loss journey knows, losing weight is actually the slowest thing in the world and you don’t really notice it until you notice it,” she said.