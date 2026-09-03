Lollapalooza India 2027 full lineup confirmed: Olivia Dean, Limp Bizkit, KATSEYE headline; see dates, prices, venue

After days of speculation, prediction and manifestation, the Lollapalooza India 2027 full lineup is finally here. With new breakout stars and old favourites leading the list, we have all the deets. Expect Olivia Dean, Limp Bizkit, KATSEYE and more. See the full list of artists performing and know all about the dates, ticket prices, venue and more.

Lollapalooza India 2027 full lineup

Olivia Dean and KATSEYE are coming to India to perform at Lollapalooza.

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Grammy-award-winning Olivia Dean and Limp Bizkit will be headlining Lollapalooza’s fifth edition in India. Internet’s latest obsession, KATSEYE, will also be bringing their girl group to the stage. Fontaines DC, 5 Seconds of Summer, St Vincent, Steve Angello, and ¥ØU$UK€ ¥UK1MAT$U, will also bring their magic to the music festival. Last month, Olivia teased her headlining set at Lollapalooza by posting an Instagram story with the Indian flag emoji and the words “See you soon?” She also shared a link to a Laylo RSVP page called “Loving In India. Olivia Dean”.

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{{^usCountry}} Aditya Gadhvi, Anuv Jain, Stewart Copeland and Ricky Kej, The Manganiyar Seduction, 2manydjs, Zulan, Rachel Chinouriri, Indian Ocean, Blackstratblues, Kayan, Rhea Raj, Ecca Vandal, Pinkshift, Alain Johannes, Scribe, Maneesh On The Beat, Isyana Sarasvati, Ranj X Clifr, Swadesi, Yashraj, Varijashree Venugopal, Donn Bhat, Shanka Tribe, Rafiki, Curtain Blue, Run It's The Kid, Janisht Joshi, The Lightyears Explode, Meewakching, Calcutta Cowboy, Anoushka Maskey, Dohnraj & The Peculiars, Rasa, Noni-Mouse, Karshni, Raj and Shriya Rao also feature on the lineup. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Aditya Gadhvi, Anuv Jain, Stewart Copeland and Ricky Kej, The Manganiyar Seduction, 2manydjs, Zulan, Rachel Chinouriri, Indian Ocean, Blackstratblues, Kayan, Rhea Raj, Ecca Vandal, Pinkshift, Alain Johannes, Scribe, Maneesh On The Beat, Isyana Sarasvati, Ranj X Clifr, Swadesi, Yashraj, Varijashree Venugopal, Donn Bhat, Shanka Tribe, Rafiki, Curtain Blue, Run It's The Kid, Janisht Joshi, The Lightyears Explode, Meewakching, Calcutta Cowboy, Anoushka Maskey, Dohnraj & The Peculiars, Rasa, Noni-Mouse, Karshni, Raj and Shriya Rao also feature on the lineup. {{/usCountry}}

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Apart from the music, the festival also brings immersive installations, a food park, and #LollaForChange initiative, which focuses on sustainability, accessibility, and inclusivity.

Dates, ticket prices, venue details

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Lollapalooza India 2027 will take place on January 23 and 24 at Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Racecourse. Four stages will be set up for the lineup. General On-Sale tickets are available on BookMyShow and lollaindia.com.

Tickets are available in General Access, Lolla Comfort, Lolla VIP and Amplified Comfort categories. The GA tickets are available at ₹7999 for the weekend, LC at ₹10,999, VIP at ₹17,999 and the platinum tickets are priced at ₹31,999 and ₹49,999. The VIP and platinum tickets already show as ‘fast filling’. The early-bird tickets have sold out.

While all tickets allow two days of access to the festival, the comfort, VIP, and amplified access tiers offer perks like seating, air conditioning, a dedicated bar, hospitality staff, curated food, merch coupons, and more. Those who wish to attend can also stay updated on the Lollapalooza India website or social media pages.