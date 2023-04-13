Love Again: Celine Dion's track is all about taking second chance in life, fans call it another 'masterpiece'

Celine Dion is all set to star in Priyanka Chopra and Sam Heughan-starrer Love Again. Ahead of the release, the singer dropped the lyric video of her song Love Again from the film. The track brings back the soothing voice of the singer and is currently winning the hearts of her fans. Also read: Priyanka Chopra to star alongside Idris Elba, John Cena in next action film

Celine Dion and Sam Heughan in a still image from Love Again.

The Love Again track revolves around second chances in love, even after a bad experience. The lyrics of the song go, “Cause you don’t have to move a mountain just keep moving. /Every move is a new emotion. /And you don’t have to find the answers just keep trying. /The sun will rise again, the storms subside again./ This is not the end. /And you will love again.”

While makers are yet to unveil the music video, the audio has already impressed many online. Reacting to the song, one fan wrote in the comment section on YouTube, “This is why Celine is one of the greatest vocalists of all time, Even at 55, her voice sounds smooth and beautiful and angelic. Not many singers hold a candle to Celine's abilities as a vocalist. This song is beautiful, I had goosebumps.” “And when we could think that she already had it all, Celine comes and give us another 'masterpiece', this song will be on repeat all day long,” added another. One more said, “We live in a world where Céline exists, and that is something we should celebrate.”

Love Again is an American romantic drama, written and directed by Jim Strouse. Based on the 2016 German film SMS fur Dich by Karoline Herfurth, the film was previously titled Text for You and It's All Coming Back to Me.

In the film, Priyanka plays a woman struggling to move on from the death of her fiancé. To cope, she begins sending messages to his old phone number, which has been reassigned to a new man (Sam). The two meet and develop a connection based on their shared heartbreak. Celine Dion will star as herself in the movie. She plays a pivotal part in inspiring the two main characters to fall in love.

In December, Celine revealed she had been diagnosed with ‘a very rare neurological disorder’. She said she had stiff person syndrome.

