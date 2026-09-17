Macklemore is donating the $1 million he was set to earn from Ed Sheeran’s Loop Tour to six Palestinian aid organisations. The move comes days after the rapper was dropped from the tour following his public support for Palestine. He has also called on New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft to match the donation, shifting the focus from the tour fallout to aid for Palestinians.

Macklemore pledges his tour earnings

Macklemore’s $1 million Palestine donation comes after Ed Sheeran tour exit: Here’s what happened.

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In a statement released on Wednesday, Macklemore said he wanted the focus to shift away from the controversy surrounding him and towards Palestinians affected by the ongoing conflict. “With everything that has happened over the last 48 hours, I want to bring the conversation back to where it belongs: to the Palestinian people who are still being killed, still living under military occupation, and still fighting for their freedom,” he wrote.

The rapper said he would donate his entire $1 million in net earnings from the tour to six organisations providing humanitarian support to Palestinians: the Palestine Children’s Relief Fund, Heal Palestine, Gaza Soup Kitchen, Medical Aid for Palestinians, UNRWA USA National Committee and Anera.

Deep Dive What were the reasons behind Macklemore's removal from Ed Sheeran's Loop Tour? Macklemore was removed from the tour after he publicly supported Palestine during a performance, which led venue owners to threaten cancellation unless he was dropped. Ed Sheeran clarified that the decision was made by promoters and venues, not him personally. How much money did Macklemore pledge to donate for Palestinian aid? Macklemore pledged to donate $1 million from his tour earnings to six organizations providing humanitarian support to Palestinians. Why did Macklemore call on Robert Kraft to match his donation? Macklemore challenged Robert Kraft to match his $1 million donation to emphasize that Palestinian lives are valuable and to encourage collective support for those affected by the ongoing conflict in Palestine.

He also called on Robert Kraft to match his contribution. “And I invite Robert Kraft to match my donation. Whatever we disagree about, perhaps we can agree on this: Palestinian lives are worth protecting. A Palestinian life is no less valuable than any other life on this earth”

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{{^usCountry}} Macklemore said donating his tour earnings was his way of using his platform to support groups providing help on the ground. He also acknowledged that the people and aid workers directly affected by the conflict continue to face far greater risks than he does. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Macklemore said donating his tour earnings was his way of using his platform to support groups providing help on the ground. He also acknowledged that the people and aid workers directly affected by the conflict continue to face far greater risks than he does. {{/usCountry}}

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What Robert Kraft said

Robert Kraft, the owner of the New England Patriots and Gillette Stadium, had earlier confirmed that Macklemore would not perform at the Massachusetts venue. He pointed to the rapper’s “recent actions” and what he called a “broader history of antisemitic rhetoric and imagery that we believe has been deeply offensive and hurtful to the Jewish community”.

Robert has now responded to Macklemore’s call for him to match the $1 million donation. He said Ed Sheeran had contacted him before Macklemore made the announcement and asked him to commit $2 million towards humanitarian aid in the region. He wrote, “Ed now plans to reach out to other venue owners and our goal is to continue to work together to build bridges”

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However, his statement did not say which organisations would receive the money or confirm that the $2 million would be a direct match of Macklemore’s donation.

Why was Macklemore removed from the tour?

The controversy started after Macklemore spoke in support of Palestine during his September 4 performance at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. He called for a “free Palestine” onstage and later repeated his stance during another show. He alleged that his comments were followed by calls for him to be removed from the remaining dates of Ed’s Loop Tour. Robert later confirmed that Macklemore would not perform at Gillette Stadium. Macklemore, meanwhile, has alleged that Robert pressured Ed and other venue owners over his participation.

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Ed later addressed the situation, making it clear that Macklemore’s removal was not his call. “Macklemore coming off tour was the promoter’s decision, it was not mine,” he wrote. He said venue owners had threatened to cancel their shows if Macklemore remained on the lineup and that he had tried to mediate, but ultimately could not change the decision. He also said he wanted his concerts to remain “a place of unity, joy, escapism and love – free of politics.”

“I am not complicit. I have my personal views on this devastating conflict. Just because I choose not to speak publicly, it doesn’t mean I don’t have them, and it doesn’t mean I don’t care,” he said in his post.

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The tour fallout grew bigger

Macklemore’s exit from the tour did not end the backlash. Instead, the situation grew after all four of Ed’s remaining support acts announced that they would also step away. Finneas was among the first to speak out, saying, “Artists must not be silenced when they speak up for the oppressed. I have decided to withdraw from my upcoming tour dates with Ed Sheeran. I stand with Palestine and its people.”

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Aaron also announced his decision to leave, pointing to Ireland’s own history of suffering and occupation. He said, “As Irish people we know all too well about genocide, forced famine and violent occupation. I cannot stand by and allow billionaires to use their position of power to silence the rightful voices of those who speak up.”

Lukas, frontman of Lukas Graham, also pulled out, questioning whether financial power should determine which issues artists can speak about. He added, “Money doesn’t give you the right to own the conversation. Nobody’s bank balance should decide who gets to speak or which suffering we’re allowed to acknowledge”

Beoga, Ed’s Irish backing band, followed suit and announced that they would no longer continue with the tour. The band cited the “silencing of Macklemore by zionist lobbies” in its statement.

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With the support acts and backing band now gone, Ed’s Loop Tour is heading into its next leg with a very different setup. The tour is scheduled to resume on September 19 in Philadelphia, with Ed currently set to perform without the artists who were originally part of his support lineup.