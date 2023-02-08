Madonna fires back at criticism about her Grammys look: ‘I have been degraded by the media since the beginning...’

Madonna is not remaining silent after photos from her recent appearance at the Grammys sparked a lot of attention online. The pop icon has taken to Instagram to share a lengthy post about how the unwanted social media chatter about her physical appearance is mainly because of ageism and misogyny that exists in the world. (Also read: Twitter divided over Adele's reaction to Harry Styles beating Beyonce to win Album of the Year at Grammys 2023)

The pop icon had taken the stage to introduce Sam Smith and Kim Petras' performance for their Grammy-winning song, Unholy, and applauding the duo for being daring, provocative, and dangerous in music. However, her speech did not receive as much attention as her appearance, when her pictures were shared online on Twitter and went viral. Many criticized her constant plastic surgeries for making her look so different. Comments ranged from, "Madonna needs to embrace her age and stop clinging to youth," to "How sad the things people do to try and stay relevant, they turn into clowns and spectacles."

Taking to Instagram, Madonna responded at the haters with a clip from the night where she is seen with Sam Smith and Cardi B among others, and said in a lengthy caption, “It was an honor for me to Introduce Kim Petras and Sam Smith at the Grammys. I wanted to give the last award which was Album of the year, but I thought it was more important that I present the first trans- woman performing at the Grammys— a History making moment!! And on top of that she won a Grammy!!”

"Instead of focusing on what I said in my speech which was about giving thanks for the fearlessness of artists like Sam and Kim- Many people chose to only talk about Close-up photos of me Taken with a long lens camera By a press photographer that Would distort anyone’s face!! Once again I am caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny That permeates the world we live in. A world that refuses to celebrate women past the age of 45 And feels the need to punish her If she continues to be strong willed, hard-working and adventurous."

Madonna further slammed the backlash about her looks claiming that she has never apologized for her appearance and said, "I have never apologized for any of the creative choices I have made nor the way that I look or dress and I’m not going to start. I have been degraded by the media since the beginning of my career but I understand that this is all a test and I am happy to do the trailblazing so that all the women behind me can have an easier time in the years to come. In the words of Beyonce “ You-won’t break my soul”, I look forward to many more years of subversive behavior -pushing boundaries-Standing up to the patriarchy -and Most of all enjoying my life. Bow down b***es!"

