Madonna hits back with a new pic talking about surgery after her Grammy appearance: ‘Look how cute I am now’

Ever since her Grammys appearance earlier this month, singer Madonna had to face severe social media trolls who complained about the change in her appearance due to several surgeries. The 64 year-old has now hit back at all the naysayers with her latest tweet on Twitter, posting a picture of herself. (Also read: Madonna fires back at criticism about her Grammys look: ‘I have been degraded by the media since the beginning...’)

The singer and pop icon tweeted a picture of herself on Monday that hinted indirectly at the criticism she faced because of her look at the Grammys, where she had taken the stage to introduce Sam Smith and Kim Petras' performance for their Grammy-winning song, Unholy, and applauding the duo for being daring, provocative, and dangerous in music.

In the picture, she looked at the camera face-on and was seen sporting braided hair, ripped jeans and a baseball cap that had 'Spiritually Hungry' printed on it. "Look how cute i am now that swelling from surgery has gone down Lol (laughing emoticon)," she wrote in the caption.

This picture comes after her last post on Instagram where she took note of the unflattering comments on her appearance and wrote a lengthy comment to go along with it that said, "Many people chose to only talk about Close-up photos of me Taken with a long lens camera By a press photographer that Would distort anyone’s face!! Once again I am caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny That permeates the world we live in. A world that refuses to celebrate women past the age of 45 And feels the need to punish her If she continues to be strong willed, hard-working and adventurous."

Madonna further explained, "I have never apologized for any of the creative choices I have made nor the way that I look or dress and I'm not going to start. I have been degraded by the media since the beginning of my career but I understand that this is all a test and I am happy to do the trailblazing so that all the women behind me can have an easier time in the years to come."

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.