Madonna's ‘thin’ physique in latest post sparks health concern among fans

American music legend Madonna has been frequently sharing pictures with her fans on her social media, taking them along on her European tour.

One close-up photograph has caught the attention of her followers where her physique appears to be ‘thin.’

However, unlike her glamorous usual self, this time she has been sporting a different look which has sparked concerns for her health among her fans.

The 65-year-old singer posted a series of photos of herself on her Instagram account where she can be seen enjoying herself in Paris. However, one close-up photograph has caught the attention of her followers where her physique appears to be ‘thin.’

With her distinctive blonde hair arranged in dishevelled curls around her face, the singer leaned forward. She gazed directly into the camera for the photo, sporting full glamour lashes, bronze eyeshadow, and nude lipstick. She added a sparkling NY necklace as an accessory to her all-black outfit.

Her appearance wowed tons of her fans, gaining appreciation from many. However, one fan wrote: “You look thin and tired - all this touring is a lot for a 65-year-old woman.”

"I hope you are well mama, Queen of pop, make sure to rest on this world journey," added another.

Recently, the singer had postponed her tour as she was taken to a hospital's ICU with a serious bacterial infection. Since then, followers of the artist have been tracking her well-being.

The pop star has been living it up at The Ritz Paris, which has hosted celebrities such as Coco Chanel and the Duke and Duchess of Windsor.

Recently, the Queen of Pop has been dressing more discreetly after some of her risque posts caught the public eye. Last Saturday, she arrived in Paris last Saturday, in a casual hoodie and sunglasses.

Madonna's Celebration Tour features 78 shows in 15 countries and 24 on-stage performers. While it began at London's O2 Arena on October 15, 2023, it will wrap up in Mexico City in April 2024.