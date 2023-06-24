‘Meant to Be’ singer Bebe Rexha fires salvo at trolls who body shame her

Singer Bebe Rexha is giving it back to trolls who have been body shaming her. On Friday, Rexha took to Twitter and posted "I know I got fat. I’m just so sick of people talking about it. NEXT!!!!!!".

Bebe Rexha (Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)

After Rexha's tweet, many of her fans reached out to her and posted supportive comments.

"You’re beautiful just the way you are. Love you’re curves. Ignore the haters and keep on singing the good thangs!!!," posted one fan.

"Dont let this get to you, you are perfect the way you are as you are now," tweeted a user.

"Na na na...... you're a queen," commented another fan.

Rexha seemingly explained her body situation in a second tweet, writing "Human beings go through weight fluctuations it’s life and you don’t know what people are going through. Meds, disease, etc…".

Rexha acknowledged the tremendous support and positive vibes from her fans. She tweeted "Also, I want to shout out all the people who have been supporting me and showing me love. Thank you."

On Sunday, Rexha suffered a deep cut near eyebrow after a fan intentionally hurled a mobile phone to hurt her while she was performing during her concert at The Rooftop at Pier 17 in New York City. The "Break My Heart Myself" singer had to receive three stitches during medical treatment for the injury she suffered.

She responded to a fan's query on her recovery after the unfortunate incident. Rexha shared a picture of herself with bandage across her eyebrow. She posted "My eye black and blue now but much better!!!! Thank you!!!".

Rexha is currently on her nationwide Best F’n Night Of My Life tour across North America.

