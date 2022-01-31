Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Music / Meghan Markle and Prince Harry address 'serious concerns' over Spotify Covid misinformation
music

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry address 'serious concerns' over Spotify Covid misinformation

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have expressed concerns over Spotify allegedly spreading misinformation about Covid-19. 
Harry and Meghan express 'concerns' to Spotify over misinformation,
Published on Jan 31, 2022 01:37 PM IST
Reuters |

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife, former actor Meghan Markle have expressed their concern to Spotify about Covid-19 misinformation on its platform and are committed to continuing to work with the company. A spokesperson for their Archewell foundation said on Sunday.

Singer-songwriters Neil Young and Joni Mitchell are removing their music from Spotify in protest that the popular streaming service has allowed the airing of misinformation about Covid-19 vaccines.

Harry and Meghan signed a series of corporate deals, including to produce and host podcasts for Spotify, as part of their efforts to make a living following their split with Britain's royal family announced in 2020.

"Hundreds of millions of people are affected by the serious harms of rampant mis- and disinformation every day. Last April, our co-founders began expressing concerns to our partners at Spotify about the all too real consequences of COVID-19 misinformation on its platform," the spokesperson said.

"We have continued to express our concerns to Spotify to ensure changes to its platform are made to help address this public health crisis. We look to Spotify to meet this moment and are committed to continuing our work together as it does."

RELATED STORIES

The Swedish company has previously said it worked to balance "both safety for listeners and freedom for creators" and had removed more than 20,000 podcast episodes related to Covid-19 in accordance with its "detailed content policies."

Young objected to his music being played on the same platform as Joe Rogan's top-rated postcast The Joe Rogan Experience. Rogan has stirred controversy with his views on the pandemic, government mandates and vaccines to control the spread of the coronavirus.

Read More: Meghan Markle-Prince Harry on Oprah: All the most explosive statements, biggest revelations made by couple

Earlier this month, 270 scientists and medical professionals signed a letter urging Spotify to take action against Rogan, accusing him of spreading falsehoods on the podcast.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
meghan markle prince harry spotify india
TRENDING TOPICS
Budget Session Live Updates
Economic Survey
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live updates
Uttar Pradesh Elections 2022
Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP