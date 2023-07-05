Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara welcome second child

Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara are celebrating the arrival of their second child, officially making their family a party of four.

Meghan Trainor adding joy to their growing family! (Image Credit: Instagram/Meghan Trainor)

On Tuesday the 29-year-old "Mother" singer took to Instagram to share the joyful news and introduce their newborn son, Barry Bruce Trainor, to the world.

The post featured a series of heartwarming images, including moments of Barry being held by family members and Trainor in her hospital room before giving birth.

Trainor captioned the post with excitement, "On July 1st (our 7 year anniversary of our first date) we welcomed Barry Bruce Trainor into the world 🐻💙."

She also revealed that Barry weighed 8 pounds and 7 ounces at birth and shared the challenges they faced during the delivery.

“He was a big boy at 8lbs 7oz…. and sideways (tranverse), but we had an amazing, successful c-section, and I finally got my skin to skin time! Thank you to all of the incredible doctors and nurses who took such great care of us❤️.”

Congratulations poured in from fans and celebrities alike in the comments section of Trainor's Instagram post.

Actress Chrissy Metz shared her joy, exclaiming, "Awww, Congratulations!!!!! ✨❤️🎉."

Mandy Moore also sent her well wishes, warmly welcoming Barry to the world and expressing how fortunate he is. "Go Mama!! And welcome to the party, Barry!! What a lucky dude!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️," Moore wrote.

Barry Bruce Trainor now joins his older brother Riley, who is 2 years old.

Sabara recently revealed that Riley is excited about his new role as a big brother. "He's so ready to have a permanent friend," Sabara shared in June. He also mentioned Riley's adorable gestures towards Trainor's pregnant belly, pointing to it and saying "baby" while giving it kisses. The couple expressed their joy at witnessing Riley's anticipation and enthusiasm for the arrival of his sibling.

Riley is excited about his new role as big-brother. (Image Credit: Instagram/Meghan Trainor)

Sabara also provided an update on Trainor's well-being, sharing that she did not experience gestational diabetes during her second pregnancy, unlike her first. He praised Trainor's resilience and described her as a superwoman, amazed by her ability to handle various tasks while being pregnant.

Sabara expressed his admiration, stating, "The amount of things that she does pregnant, and just in general, I mean she's a superwoman. I just am in awe of her."

Back in April, Trainor expressed her excitement about expanding their family and the happiness they felt at the prospect of having more children. "I look at my husband and go, 'We are so lucky,'" Trainor shared. She also mentioned, “I’m the best version of me. Each kid’s going to bring a new version of me that I think is going to be badass—so I need four, at least!”

