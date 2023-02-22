Mika Singh addresses Sonu Nigam's selfie scuffle, says he has minimum 10 bodyguards for North India shows

Mika Singh has reacted to the recent scuffle involving fellow singer Sonu Nigam over a selfie. Taking to Twitter, Mika Singh called the incident 'sad and shocking'. He also said that while doing shows in North India he has a 'minimum of 10 bodyguards'. The singer added that in Mumbai he doesn't have any bodyguards. (Also Read | Shaan reacts to Sonu Nigam selfie scuffle incident, urges action from government)

The singer shared a picture with Sonu and tweeted, "It’s Very sad & shocking hear that respected singer #SonuNigam was attacked, that too in MUMBAI. Whenever I’m doing shows in the Northern part of India I always have min 10 bodyguards with me but in Mumbai I don’t have bodyguards with me because this is the most beautiful and safest city of India."

After the alleged manhandling and scuffle, Mumbai Police registered a case against Swapnil Phaterpekar, son of MLA Prakash Phaterpekar, on charges of voluntarily causing hurt, wrongful restraint, and endangering life, following Sonu's complaint.

Swapnil is allegedly being held responsible for manhandling Sonu Nigam and his friends, police said, adding he will be called for an enquiry. In the incident, Sonu's associate Rabbani Khan was hurt and needed preliminary treatment at the hospital.

Recently, the Indian Singers Rights Association (ISRA) condemned the incident that took place during singer Sonu Nigam's concert in Mumbai's Chembur area. "The incident is absolutely condemnable. The way pushing and all done... team members and family members were hurt, and Sonuji was hurt. Such incidents should be avoided irrespective of whoever it is. The police have already registered the complaint. They are looking into it," CEO Sanjay Tandon said while speaking to ANI.

"They are celebrity singers. Every person wants to have a picture with them. But there's a way of doing it. If they pounce upon singers in such a manner, their security is at stake. Not only that, the singer might be tired or doesn't have the mood to get clicked. In such circumstances, if an artist says to a fan 'go away', the media portrays him as 'rude' and 'arrogant'. So what does an artist do?" asked Sanjay. "Therefore, I appeal to all the state governments to make a security arrangement for singers," he added.

