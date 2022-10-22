Mika Singh buys first class flight seats for band members, but anticipates being trolled for it

Singer Mika Singh posted a video of himself and his band members on a first class flight. He boasted about purchasing the entire first class cabin of Air India and recalled how he was once trolled for doing the same for privacy. In 2018, Mika said that he ‘bought’ first class tickets so that no one would disturb him on his Dubai flight and received mixed reactions. Also read: Mika Singh bought island with 7 boats and 10 horses

He posted a video where he flashed a sign with his hands as his band members were seen seated in an empty flight. All of them shared their excitement in the video as well. However, it’s not known where they were heading.

Sharing the video, Mika also said in a joint post, “When other celebrities travel in first class and post their pictures, people are fine but jab main post karta hu news banti hai and trolling shuru (It becomes news only when I post pictures from my flight and people start trolling me) This is what I like .. Happy Diwali.”

Reacting to the video, a fan wrote, “Paaji is always rocking.” “Apne liye to sab jite hai dusro ko khushiyaa denaa bhout achi baat hai (Everyone can live for themselves but being able to share happiness with others is different),” added another fan. Someone also said, “Misuse of money. Share with poor people who really needs it!”

Last month Mika said that he bought a private island and became the first Indian singer to own it. He dropped a video from a boat ride on a lake and invited people into his ‘beautiful paradise.’He also claimed to own 7 boats and 10 horses as well.

Mika was last seen in the reality show, Swayamvar — Mika Di Vohti. The show was hosted by singer Shaan. It aired on Star Bharat.

