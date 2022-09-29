Mika Singh bought island with 7 boats and 10 horses, but fans react 'kitna saaf pani hai'. Watch

Singer Mika Singh recently splurged on a private island and said he is the first Indian singer to own it. He posted a video of himself enjoying a boat ride on a lake. Besides the island, the post also claimed that Mika now owns 7 boats and 10 horses as well. Also read: Akanksha Puri says Swayamvar Mika Di Vohti was not scripted

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the video, Mika also invited people into his ‘beautiful paradise.’ However, he also told them that they will be needing ‘a boat’ in order to visit his new abode. Soon after he shared the video, fans showered him with congratulatory messages and some trolling.

Reacting to the video, a fan wrote, “looks more like a naala of sorts.” “Waaoooooo. Amazing,” added another one. Someone else jokingly also commented, “Wah kitna saaf paani hai (Such clear water).”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mika was last seen in the reality show, Swayamvar — Mika Di Vohti. Hosted by singer Shaan, it aired on Star Bharat and revolved around Mika trying to find his life partner among 12 contestants. He chose contestant Akanksha Puri as the winner of the show, and his future wife. Akanksha is his friend and also starred in a few TV shows and South Indian movies. She is best known for her portrayal of Goddess Parvati in Vighnaharta Ganesha.

While the show was enjoyed by Mika’s fans, some later alleged it was ‘scripted’ and ‘pre-planned.’ To this, previously Akansha cleared the air and claimed that she and Mika have never romanced before. She told ETimes, "I would like to reiterate that this (the show) is not a sham. But things have to gradually happen over a period of time."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Akanksha joined the show as a wild card contestant. She added, “My entry in the show was not planned. In fact, he was surprised when he saw me as a wild card contestant. Mika and I have been friends, but we haven’t dated or romanced each other. Marriage is a big decision, so one has to think a lot before taking the plunge. You can’t get married just after completing some tasks on a show.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.