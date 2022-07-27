Akanksha Puri says Swayamvar Mika Di Vohti was not scripted: 'Mika and I have been friends, but we haven’t dated'

Singer Mika has finally chosen his bride in actor Akanksha Puri on the reality show, Swayamvar: Mika Di Vohti. Akanksha, who is an old friend of Mika's, joined the show as a wild card contestant and went on to win after beating other promising contestants like Prantika Das and Neet Mahal. Akanksha Puri has now addressed the allegations that the show was ‘scripted’ or ‘pre-planned’. She said her and Mika's union is not a ‘sham’ and they have never romanced before. Also read: Mika Singh, Akanksha Puri spotted on date night post swayamvar, she says 'we are set to paint the town red'. Watch

Akanksha is known for playing Goddess Parvati on the TV show Vighnaharta Ganesha. She has also worked in a few Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi films. Akanksha and Mika have been friends for around 13 years. She revealed that he has also visited her family in Indore several times.

Sharing her response to those who call the show ‘pre-planned’, Akanksha told ETimes in an interview, "I would like to reiterate that this is not a sham. But things have to gradually happen over a period of time."

She added, “My entry in the show was not planned. In fact, he was surprised when he saw me as a wild card contestant. Mika and I have been friends, but we haven’t dated or romanced each other. Marriage is a big decision, so one has to think a lot before taking the plunge. You can’t get married just after completing some tasks on a show.”

On Monday, Mika and Akanksha stepped out as a couple for a date night. The two posed together for the paparazzi outside a restaurant. Akanksha has also been posting pictures from the show and of herself with romantic notes on Instagram. She had earlier made headlines in 2019-20, when Bigg Boss 13 contestant and actor Paras Chhabra talked about his breakup with her.

