Miley Cyrus details ‘extremely excruciating’ health scare she faced while co-hosting show with Dolly Parton

Miley Cyrus is opening up on a “traumatic” health scare she endured while co-hosting a show with her godmother Dolly Parton. During a recent appearance on The Zane Lowe Show, the 32-year-old revealed that she suffered an ovarian cyst rupture during a New Year's Eve special to ring in 2023. The Flowers singer admitted that the “excruciating” experience made her want to quit the music scene. US singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus arrives for the 2025 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025, in New York. The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The 2025 Met Gala is themed "Tailored for You," aligning with the Costume Institute�s exhibition, "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," set to open to the public on May 10. (Photo by Andrea RENAULT / AFP)(AFP)

Miley Cyrus reflects on ‘excruciating’ health scare

“I had a pretty traumatic experience on a show that I was doing with Lorne [Michaels] when I was doing my New Year’s show,” Cyrus recalled during Wednesday's episode. “I had a medical emergency. I had an ovarian cyst rupture. We didn’t know exactly what was going on, so we did it,” she added.

Although she pushed through the pain, it was a “pretty traumatic” experience for Cyrus. “It was extremely excruciating, and I did the show anyway. But it was really, really hard on me,” the Grammy winner shared before recounting her conversation with Michaels that made her reconsider walking away from the industry.

“I had dinner with Lorne and he said something that now has stuck with me,” Cyrus recalled. “He goes, ‘Six months. Everybody has six months to feel sorry for themselves, and then we start to rebuild,'” she went on, adding, “He’s like, ‘You have no idea how many artists have sat in this chair and told me they were quitting music. Everyone does this, everyone has these traumatic experiences.'”

Elsewhere in the interview, the Angels Like You crooner addressed her vocal cord issues. “So I have this very large polyp on my vocal cord, which has given me a lot of the tone and the texture that has made me who I am, but it’s extremely difficult to perform with because it’s like running a marathon with ankle weights on,” Cyrus said.