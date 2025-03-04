Dolly Parton and husband Carl Dean’s net worth: How much did they accumulate over the years?

Carl Thomas Dean, husband of country music legend Dolly Parton, has passed away at the age of 82. Dean died in Nashville, Tennessee, on Monday. A businessman who owned an asphalt-paving company in Nashville, he is survived by his wife and siblings. Dolly Parton's husband died on Monday.(AP)

The news of his demise was shared on Parton's Instagram handle.

"Carl Dean, husband of Dolly Parton, passed away March 3rd in Nashville at the age of 82. He will be laid to rest in a private ceremony with immediate family attending. He is survived by his siblings Sandra and Donnie," the post read.

"Carl and I spent many wonderful years together. Words can't do justice t the love we shared for over 60 years. Thank you for your prayers and sympathy," Parton's post continued. “The family asks for privacy during this difficult time.”

Dean was born in 1942 to Virginia "Ginny" Bates Dean and Edgar "Ed" Henry Dean. He met Parton outside the Wishy Washy Laundromat on the day she moved to Nashville at 18. They married two years later in a small ceremony in Ringgold, Georgia.

Reflecting on their long marriage, Parton shared with PEOPLE in 2021, “My husband and I, we’ve been together 56 years. We’ve just been married 54 years this past May. But we still have our little times, like in the springtime when the first yellow daffodils come out. Even if there’s still some snow around it, my husband always brings me a bouquet. And he’ll usually write me a little poem. Which to me, that’s priceless."

In another interview in 2019, Parton told PEOPLE, “He’s always supporting me as long as I don’t try to drag him in on it. He’s always been my biggest fan behind the scenes, but he’s at home.”

At the time of his passing, Dean’s net worth was estimated at $20 million, while Parton’s wealth is reported to be around $650 million, Marca reported.