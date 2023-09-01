Miley Cyrus ditches premiere for cheesecake factory, Shares nostalgic moment with Disney stars in TikTok series

Miley Cyrus opted out of attending her movie premiere in favor of a more essential activity: enjoying dinner at the Cheesecake Factory. Miley Cyrus Dishes Disney Nostalgia & Cheesecake Factory Fun on TikTok(TikTok)

In a TikTok video shared on Thursday, the singer of "Flowers" recounted a nostalgic experience with fellow Disney stars at the Hannah Montana: The Movie premiere 2009.

This clip is part of her "Used to Be Young" video series, where she has candidly shared untold stories from her past.

Cyrus, 30, opened the video by displaying an iPad picture of herself alongside Taylor Swift, Demi Lovato, and Emily Osment in 2009. This picture has gained popularity as a meme, encouraging people to be the "Miley" of their friend group.

Referring to the snapshot, Cyrus pointed out the distinct attire choices. While Swift, Lovato, and Osment were dressed in heels, glamorous dresses, and impeccable hair and makeup, Cyrus stood out in sweatpants, a cardigan, and bedazzled Ugg boots. All four teenagers had their arms around each other.

With her characteristic candidness, Cyrus humorously remarked, "If you guys didn't know I was bisexual from this damn picture, I don't know what's wrong with you," while showing the photo again.

The “Angels Like You” singer mistakenly attributed the stars' outfits to the Grammy Awards, whereas Swift, Lovato, and Osment's ensembles actually matched their attire at the premiere of Hannah Montana: The Movie, in which all three co-starred.

Amid laughter, Cyrus explained that the group, including herself, Emily, Taylor Swift, and Demi Lovato, were going to the Cheesecake Factory. She affectionately dubbed them "classy ladies."

Throughout the week, Cyrus has been sharing these TikTok clips as part of her "Used to Be Young" series, coinciding with the release of her song of the same title. The series allows her to delve into the past, beginning in 1992 and reflecting on her three decades of life.

"This song is about honoring who we’ve been, loving who we are, and celebrating who we will become. I feel proud when reflecting on my past and optimistic when thinking about the future," Cyrus expressed.