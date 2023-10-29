Mohamed Hadid, father of Gigi and Bella Hadid draws in since-deleted post alleging Israeli government mimic Nazis

Mohamed Hadid, the father of supermodels Gigi and Bella Hadid, posted (snce deleted) a controversial infographic on Instagram, drawing parallels between the Israeli government and the Nazis.

Mohamed Hadid, father of Gigi and Bella Hadid (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

In the now-deleted post, the Palestinian real estate developer expressed his opinion by stating, "... Both [Nazis and Israel] added and labeled the victims as Terrorists... regardless of their peacefulness or other activities. Some Palestinians and some Jews even changed their names."

Mohamed Hadid has since deleted this Instagram post (Instagram/Mohamed Hadid)

The infographic (Creator not revealed) compared Israel and the Nazis in various aspects, such as both expelling millions from their homes and enforcing collective punishments.

Mohamed, 74, has been vocal about his stance on the ongoing conflict in Gaza since Hamas initiated hostilities on October 7.

The Palestinian real estate mogul shared his personal experience as a refugee, noting that "nothing [has] changed" since he and his parents also fled as refugees when he was just nine days old.

Gigi [Left] and Bella Hadid (Getty Images via AP)

Gigi, 28, has also taken a public stand on the ongoing bloodshed in the region. She referred to the conflict as an "unjustifiable tragedy" for both Israelis and Palestinians and emphasized her hopes and dreams for Palestinians that do not include harm to Jewish individuals.

The 28-year-old supermodel shared an infographic on her Instagram Story that asserted, "There is nothing Jewish about the Israeli government's treatment of Palestinians. Condemning the Israeli government is not antisemitic, and supporting Palestinians is not supporting Hamas."

The Israeli government, in response, condemned Gigi online, arguing that there is nothing valiant about Hamas' actions and suggesting that supporting Israelis in their right to defend against what they referred to as "barbaric terrorists" is the appropriate stance.

The conflict in Gaza between Israelis and Palestinians which began earlier this year, have resulted in thousands of casualties on both sides. While the conflict was initiated by the notorious militant organization Hamas, which claimed more than 1400 lives in Israel.