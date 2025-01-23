Monali Thakur dismisses reports of her being hospitalised: ‘I am not dealing with any breathing issues’

Earlier in the day, several reports emerged that Monali Thakur had to pause her concert in Bihar after feeling breathless, making her fans concerned about her health. Now, the singer has issued a statement, dismissing reports that she has been hospitalised. She said was “feeling unwell recently due to not getting enough time to recover from a viral infection”. Also read: Monali Thakur rushed to hospital, stops concert after feeling breathless On Thursday, Monali took to Instagram Stories to share update about their health and dismiss the rumours.

Monali shares health update

She wrote, “Dear media and everyone concerned for my health, I hope you're doing well. I'm writing this to request that no unverified news about my health be shared. I truly appreciate all the love and concern, but I want to make it clear that I am not dealing with any breathing issues and I was not admitted to any hospital. That's false information”.

The singer also revealed that she was not feeling well because of a viral infection. Monali added, “I was feeling unwell recently due to not getting enough time to recover from a viral infection/flu causing it to relapse and cause a slightly severe sinus and migraine discomfort and pain in flights. That's all there is to it. I'm now back in Mumbai, getting treatment, resting, and recovering. I'll be absolutely fine in no time”.

Monali requested everyone not to make it “bigger than it is”. She shared, “Especially when there are much more important things to focus on. Thank you so much for your love and support. Take care and lots of Love”.

About the buzz

A report from News 18 stated that Monali, best known for popular songs like Sawar Loon and Zara Zara Touch Me, was rushed to hospital after she complained of breathlessness. The singer was performing at the Dinhata festival in Bihar. The report by News18 stated that Monali looked distressed and stopped her performance mid-way. It was then her team intervened and sought medical attention. They claimed that Monali was rushed to Dinhata Sub-District Hospital in Cooch Behar.