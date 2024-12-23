Monali Thakur shuts down her Varanasi show over poor management: ‘Useless, unethical, and irresponsible’

Singer Monali Thakur apologised to her fans after she had to shut down her show in Varanasi due to poor management. In a clip shared by Dalimss News on Instagram, Monali criticised the infrastructure and added that she was 'disheartened' by the 'mess' at the event. She also called the organisers "useless, unethical, and irresponsible". (Also Read | Monali Thakur’s heartbroken note after father Shakti Thakur’s death: ‘I started dreaming because of you Baba’) Monali Thakur performed in Varanasi recently.

Monali walks out of Varanasi show

Monali said, “I am disheartened that my team and I were so excited to perform here. Let's not talk about the infrastructure and its condition, as that is the management's responsibility. I can't explain what they have done to the stage just so they can steal money.”

Monali says she could injure her ankle

She added, “Time and again, I've said that I could injure my ankle here. My dancers have been telling me to calm down, but everything was a mess. We were trying because I am answerable to you all, and you come for me, right? So, you will hold me accountable for all of this.”

Monali apologises to fans

"I hope I grow so big that I can take all the responsibility myself and never have to rely on any Tom, Dick, and Harry who are such a useless, unethical, and irresponsible, to begin with. I sincerely apologise that we have to shut down this show, but I am going to come back for sure. And I hope I can give you a much better event than this. So, forgive us," she concluded in the video.

Fans support Monali

Reacting to the clip, a person said, "She is right, the point is it's live performance, and we know how it might lead to injuries and damage to people." "I genuinely praise her for not letting her standard down! Otherwise, they will start taking her for granted …I love her attitude and genuineness," said a fan. "This is the reason big artists don’t want to come to such a place," said an Instagram user.

About Monali

Monali is known for hit songs such as Sawar Loon, Karle Pyaar Karle, "Moh Moh Ke Dhaage, Dhol Baaje, Cham Cham, Dhanak, Laila Majnu, Badri Ki Dulhania, and Khol De Baahein. She has also sung Tere Jaisa Tu Hai, Ho Jaa Awara, Raat Baki, and Haan Ke Haan, among many others.