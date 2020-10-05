e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 05, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Music / Monali Thakur’s heartbroken note after father Shakti Thakur’s death: ‘I started dreaming because of you Baba’

Monali Thakur’s heartbroken note after father Shakti Thakur’s death: ‘I started dreaming because of you Baba’

Shakti Thakur, who was a veteran singer and actor, died at his residence in Kolkata on Monday. His daughter, singer Monali Thakur shared a bunch of pictures with him and wrote an emotional note.

music Updated: Oct 05, 2020 20:19 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Monali Thakur has paid tribute to her father Shakti Thakur who died of cardiac arrest.
Monali Thakur has paid tribute to her father Shakti Thakur who died of cardiac arrest.
         

Veteran singer-actor Shakti Thakur died on Monday morning at his residence in Kolkata, following a cardiac arrest, family members said. He was 73. His daughter, popular singer Monali Thakur paid him a tribute on social media.

Monali shared multiple pictures with her father and wrote a long note in his memory. Read it here:

“Sri Sakti Thakur.. my father, my all.. the core of my existence, my biggest critic and cheerleader and my Teacher.. the Angelic hand above my head.. amar Baba.. physically left us yesterday.. I had never seen a more kind hearted and a more humble person in my life.. not jack of all trades but truly master of many.. his humility surprised me throughout my life.. a brain too efficient for others to catch up to him..

I started dreaming because of you Baba.. seeing you spread magic with your talent and spirit and cheerfulness.. your strength made me want to be strong like you.. I am a heartbroken but an immensely proud daughter Baba.. And I will make you proud with everything I do in life.. I will continue following your steps and will only spread love.. I am and always will be forever grateful to you for your priceless, unparalleled Love that you gave me.. And I know there is no one else on earth who can love me the way you have loved me and you still do.. even while leaving you gave us no trouble.. you went away like a King!

I Love You so much Baba.. I feel you around me coz you are my Angel, protecting me from everything negative.. giving me wisdom.. I feel you more now.. Chhotu will be strong for you Baba..!! Amar Pronam tomake.. Mother Nature kept my prayers and didn’t make you suffer.. you went peacefully.. because Almighty takes care of such rare beautiful souls like you.. Amar Baba.. bhalo thheko.. Tomar Chhoton tomar kaachhe aashbe thik shomoy moto.. abar dekha hobe.. onek aador”

Shakti had been suffering from various age-related ailments over the past few years. His other daughter, Mehuli, said on Facebook, “My father is no more....he has died of massive cardiac arrest. Could not do anything.”

 
View this post on Instagram

Sri Sakti Thakur.. my father, my all.. the core of my existence, my biggest critic and cheerleader and my Teacher.. the Angelic hand above my head.. amar Baba.. physically left us yesterday.. I had never seen a more kind hearted and a more humble person in my life.. not jack of all trades but truly master of many.. his humility surprised me throughout my life.. a brain too efficient for others to catch up to him.. I started dreaming because of you Baba.. seeing you spread magic with your talent and spirit and cheerfulness.. your strength made me want to be strong like you.. I am a heartbroken but an immensely proud daughter Baba.. And I will make you proud with everything I do in life.. I will continue following your steps and will only spread love.. I am and always will be forever grateful to you for your priceless, unparalleled Love that you gave me.. And I know there is no one else on earth who can love me the way you have loved me and you still do.. even while leaving you gave us no trouble.. you went away like a King! I Love You so much Baba.. I feel you around me coz you are my Angel, protecting me from everything negative.. giving me wisdom.. I feel you more now.. Chhotu will be strong for you Baba..!! Amar Pronam tomake.. Mother Nature kept my prayers and didn’t make you suffer.. you went peacefully.. because Almighty takes care of such rare beautiful souls like you.. Amar Baba.. bhalo thheko.. Tomar Chhoton tomar kaachhe aashbe thik shomoy moto.. abar dekha hobe.. onek aador.. 🌸❤️🌺🌼🎼🎷🎺🥁🎸🪕🎤🎬 .. . . #lost #my #lifeline my #hero my #father #heartattack #dont #know #how #to #bear #the #pain

A post shared by Monali Thakur (@monalithakur03) on

Also read: Bigg Boss 14: Sara Gurpal calls Sidharth Shukla ‘Punjab ka jeeja’, leaves him blushing at the thought of Shehnaaz Gill

Condoling Thakur’s demise, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said his death was an “irreparable loss to the music world”. “Saddened to hear the news of Shakti Thakur’s demise. A noted playback singer in Bengali and Hindi films and an actor, Shakti Thakur gained popularity in the 80s as one of the contemporary modern music artists. His death is an irreparable loss to the music world,” the CM tweeted.

Thakur made his debut as a playback singer in Tapan Sinha’s Harmonium in 1976. He had regaled the audience with his melodious voice in several Bengali films in the 1980s.

(With inputs from PTI)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
Govt to give compensation cess worth Rs 20K cr to states tonight: Fin Min
Govt to give compensation cess worth Rs 20K cr to states tonight: Fin Min
Is YSR Congress joining NDA? CM Jagan flies to Delhi to meet PM amid buzz
Is YSR Congress joining NDA? CM Jagan flies to Delhi to meet PM amid buzz
Donald Trump, moving to show strength, aims for Monday release
Donald Trump, moving to show strength, aims for Monday release
IPL 2020, Live Score: Iyer holes out in deep, Delhi Capitals three down
IPL 2020, Live Score: Iyer holes out in deep, Delhi Capitals three down
SSR death probe: What home ministry and AIIMS are saying
SSR death probe: What home ministry and AIIMS are saying
‘China can’t get the better of India in conflict scenario’: Air force chief
‘China can’t get the better of India in conflict scenario’: Air force chief
Imran Khan heads into his biggest challenge at home; army is also target
Imran Khan heads into his biggest challenge at home; army is also target
Sushant case: Mumbai top cop ‘not surprised’; Sena sees plot after AIIMS report
Sushant case: Mumbai top cop ‘not surprised’; Sena sees plot after AIIMS report
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesJEE advanced results 2020Covid 19 India TallySushant Singh Rajput death caseBigg Boss 14JEE Advanced Result 2020 LIVE UpdatesFarm Bills Protest LIVERahul Gandhi tractor rally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

music news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In