Monali Thakur backs Sonu Nigam’s claim of music industry mafia, says they ‘crush’ talented musicians like ants

music

Updated: Jun 23, 2020 10:20 IST

Singer Monali Thakur has backed singer Sonu Nigam’s allegation that a bigger mafia exists in the music industry than in the film industry. She said that after watching his video, she sent him a message, thanking him for voicing the truth.

“I was thankful to him because he is a senior and he has been in the industry for so long. He is a very big name and an iconic musician. He is over all these things... But it is so true that there is a lot of ‘mafiagiri’ in the music industry. Nobody gets their due. That is the reason why I do not like the atmosphere and ecosystem of the music industry. I don’t even try to get movie songs anymore. I alienated myself because I care for my mental health,” she said in an interview with Bollywood Spy.

Monali claimed that talented musicians are crushed like ants by the music labels. “They do not care. Pees dete hai (They crush you) like an ant,” she said, adding, “They will keep promoting people who are mediocre, I will be very honest, and can hardly do anything to save their lives.”

Sonu had said that singers, composers and lyricists who have just entered the music industry are disillusioned with the strong-arm tactics of powerful music companies. Monali said that he put it quite ‘politely’ and the situation is much worse. She said that musicians do not get their due and remuneration.

Also read: Kapil Sharma thanks fan whose grandmother wanted to watch his show after returning from hospital

“If you are signed up with a label and giving away 80 per cent of your income, only then you get work. Why? It’s not healthy,” she said, adding that music labels were like ‘gangsters’, ‘looting’ what rightfully belongs to the musicians. She added that there may not be any nepotism in the music industry but there is ‘goondagardi’.

Sonu released a video talking about the workings of the music industry after allegations that late actor Sushant Singh Rajput was blacklisted by heavyweights of the film industry. He said that there might be news of singers, composers and lyricists dying by suicide in the future because of the toxic atmosphere in the music industry.

“Main samajh sakta hoon business karna zaruri hai, par sab ko lagta hai yeh hum rule karen business ko (I understand that you have to do business, but people want to rule the business),” he said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more