Monali Thakur says husband Maik Richter was ‘thrown out of India’ on wedding day: ‘Some fool told him he doesn’t need visa’

Updated: Jun 12, 2020 20:43 IST

Singer Monali Thakur, who recently revealed that she has been secretly married to London-based restaurateur Maik Richter since 2017, has recalled the story of how Maik was deported from India on their wedding day. In an interview to Zoom, Monali said that a passport misunderstanding forced Maik out of the country on the day that they were supposed to get their registration done.

She said, “The day Maik was coming to India to do the registration, it was a hilarious episode. We thought we would not get married only. Maik came to India without a visa. Since he had a German passport, some fool told him that he doesn’t need a visa. He was not allowed to enter the country. He was thrown out of India. And I was waiting there in the registration office.”

She continued, “Somehow, the Government of India and the Home Ministry helped us a lot. They were so kind. They actually helped us a lot. Like a jail kaidi, he (Maik) was locked up at the airport for the entire day. He was sent back. When he stopped at Abu-Dhabi mid-way, he was brought back by the government. And then, we got married somehow.”

Revealing her secret marriage, Monali had told The Times of India earlier this week, “The news of my marriage will come as a shock to many as none of my industry friends were aware or invited. We kept delaying the ceremony and announcement and three years just passed by.”

Currently, Monali and Maik are quarantining in Switzerland together, with his family. The singer’s new single, Dil Ka Fitoor, was released on Tuesday. The video features Maik in his acting debut, alongside her. The song has been composed by composer duo Kaushik-Guddu.

