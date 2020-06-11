e-paper
Home / Music / Monali Thakur has been secretly married to Maik Richter for 3 years: ‘None of my industry friends were aware or invited’

Singer Monali Thakur secretly married her Switzerland-based beau Maik Richter in 2017. She revealed that she not only kept her marriage a secret from fans but also her industry colleagues.

music Updated: Jun 11, 2020 10:36 IST
Monali Thakur and Maik Richter have been married since 2017.
Singer Monali Thakur has dropped a bombshell and revealed that she has been married to Maik Richter, a Switzerland-based restaurateur, since 2017. She revealed that she kept her marital status a secret as they did not have a conventional wedding.

In an interview with The Times of India, Monali said, “The news of my marriage will come as a shock to many as none of my industry friends were aware or invited. We kept delaying the ceremony and announcement and three years just passed by.”

Monali said that she was aware that her friends and colleagues will be upset that she hid the news from them. “Mujhe pata hai bahot gaali padne wali hai logon se (I know people will be very angry with me), but I think when we have our wedding ceremony and invite people for the celebrations, they won’t be upset anymore,” she said. The couple has not yet zeroed in on a wedding date and will finalise things once the situation returns to normalcy.

Monali also shared details of the romantic proposal. “I met Maik during my trip to Switzerland and we clicked instantly. Not just him, I made a connection with his family, too. Maik proposed to me at the exact spot where we had met for the first time, under a tree, on a freezing Christmas Eve 2016. My reply was an instant yes,” she said.

Currently, Monali and Maik are quarantining in Switzerland together, with his family. The singer’s new single, Dil Ka Fitoor, was released on Tuesday. Incidentally, the video features Maik in his acting debut, alongside her. The song has been composed by composer duo Kaushik-Guddu.

 

Announcing the release of the song, Monali shared a video of herself singing a few lines from it on her Instagram account. She wrote, “#dilkafitoor is out finally.. link is in my bio.. check it out my dear people n lemme know your feelings about it…”

