Monali Thakur on Haan Ke Haan trending online: Its popularity is organic

Monali Thakur's song Haan Ke Haan from the film Maharaj is currently trending online, and the singer feels "gratified" about its success, especially since "its growth has been organic." Monali Thakur on Haan Ke Haan trending

“People are exploring songs mostly through social media. They are also able to find songs which are otherwise not even being promoted on other platforms. Haan Ke Haan had a similar story as it wasn’t promoted in any big way, and managed to gain a fan-following by itself,” the 38-year-old singer shares, adding, “I received many messages on social media, appreciating the song. I keep seeing it being used in Reels.”

For Thakur, songs no longer need backing from big labels like they used to since social media has changed the game. “People don’t care about who is backing the song anymore. Unhe gaane aur content se matlab hai, aur kisi cheez se koi farak nahin padta. Social media has brought this change in many fields, including small businesses, and the music industry too.”

Reflecting on the song’s journey, the singer also reveals, “We recorded the song almost a couple of years back. At that time, we were quite optimistic about this release. But after the whole controversy around Maharaj, we weren’t really sure if it would be able to reach people. But I am glad that the song worked out and people showed it love.”