Mother says son attended all of Diljit Dosanjh's India shows; shares clip of singer giving kid flying kiss, gloves

Diljit Dosanjh reacted after a female fan, Pushpinder Kaur, spoke about how her son, Anhadpreet Singh, attended all of the singer's recent concerts, except the one in Abu Dhabi. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Team Dosanjh shared a brief clip of the woman speaking at Diljit's Hyderabad show. Anhadpreet also shared a video on Instagram along with a long note. (Also Read | Diljit Dosanjh posts clips of fans crying at his concerts after a girl was trolled for weeping) Diljit Dosanjh's fan was on cloud nine after his gestures.

Fan talks about attending almost all of Diljit's shows

The video, shared by Team Dosanjh, started with Diljit standing on the stage holding an art piece featuring a cutout of the singer and the child. They had previously met and danced together during his Jaipur show, and Diljit had even kissed him. In the new clip, the woman spoke, standing in the audience next to her toddler.

She said in Punjabi, "First we took him to Jaipur, now Hyderabad. He told us to go to Abu Dhabi. We didn't get tickets, though we genuinely tried to get them." She also added that when she asked about the money to get tickets, the toddler quoted a line from Diljit's song Born to Shine – “Paise Puse Baare Billo Soche Duniya, Jatt Paida Hoya Bas Chaun Vaaste.”

Fan reacts to Diljit's video, shares unseen clip

The video also showed Diljit giving the kid his gloves. The video was shared with the caption, "DIL-LUMINATI TOUR 24." Reacting to the post, Anhadpreet's mother wrote, "Thank you @diljitdosanjh paaji for this wonderful gesture, you are an EMOTION, we all love you from the core of our heart, keep spreading the love." Diljit liked the post. He also shared the video on his Instagram Stories with the caption, "Love my fans."

Diljit gave Anhadpreet a kiss, sang for him

Anhadpreet shared a post on Instagram, in which the singer was seen having a brief chat with him, giving him a flying kiss and also singing Tu Mujhe Kabool for him. The caption read, “Another day, another concert, one more gesture of yours that I will be cherishing for my whole life, can’t thank you enough.”

"It’s unbelievable that you recognises your fans and acknowledge them even amongst thousands of people, thats why you are @diljitdosanjh. I want to thank you for accepting my gift and giving me your precious gloves and most importantly I am thankful for your flying kiss n hug. I have kept it close to my heart and i can feel it whenever i want to by closing my eyes," he added.