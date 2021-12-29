Music composer D Imman announces divorce from wife Monicka Richard, requests for privacy

Music composer D Imman on Wednesday announced that he and his wife Monicka Richard have been divorced for over a year. Taking to Twitter, he shared a note informing his fans that they took the decision by mutual consent.

D Imman also requested all his well-wishers to give them privacy and help them move on. “To all my well-wishers and ardent movie lovers who have been supportive all along. I am truly grateful for that. As life takes us on different paths, Monicka Richard and I have legally divorced by mutual consent as of November 2020 and we are no longer husband and wife,” Imman tweeted.

He further added, “I request all our well-wishers, music lovers and the media to give us our privacy and help us move on and move forward. Thanks a lot for your love and understanding.”

Imman, who has composed for over 100 films across south Indian languages, made his debut as a composer with the 2002 Tamil film, Thamizhan. He has worked on several popular hit Tamil movies such as Kumki, Jeeva, Rajini Murugan, Tik Tik Tik and Kadai Kutty Singam among others. He also has films such as Etharkkum Thunindhavan, Captain and My Dear Bootham in the offing.

In 2019, he won the National Award for music direction for his work in Ajith’s Viswasam. Imman’s recent release was Rajinikanth-starrer Annaatthe. This project marked his maiden collaboration with the superstar.

On working on a Rajinikanth movie for the first time, Rajinikanth said in an interview to The Hindu that he didn’t feel any pressure. “In my work order, this is just another film; it is not that I put in more effort than I normally would."

He had added, "I have worked keeping in mind the requirements of the film. Having said that, the fact that it presented an opportunity to work with Rajinikanth, an actor I have adored only from afar till now, gives me immense happiness." he had said.

